The Gem County Sheriffs Office and law enforcement partners across Idaho are working together to educate drivers and stop aggressive driving. Our officers will dedicate enhanced patrols watching for dangerous, aggressive drivers.
According to preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, in 2022 aggressive driving contributed to more than 14,000 crashes in Idaho. Last year 39% of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior.
Examples of aggressive driving include:
· Speeding
· Tailgating
· Driving too fast for weather conditions
· Cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down
· Failing to stop for red lights or stop signs
· Failure to yield
· Weaving in and out of traffic
· Changing lanes without signaling
· Blocking cars that are attempting to change lanes
· Passing a vehicle on the wrong side of the road or on the shoulder
· Screaming, honking, or flashing lights
· Making hand gestures or facial expressions at other drivers
The Gem County Sheriff’s Office urges Idahoans to stay calm on the road and have patience for other drivers so we can keep our communities safe together. The choices you make while behind the wheel can make the difference in whether you get home safely or not.
Funding for extra patrols and overtime work focused on aggressive driving enforcement is provided by a grant through the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. More aggressive driving prevention materials are available online at shift-idaho.org/aggressive-driving/.