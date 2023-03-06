Support Local Journalism


The Gem County Sheriffs Office and law enforcement partners across Idaho are working together to educate drivers and stop aggressive driving. Our officers will dedicate enhanced patrols watching for dangerous, aggressive drivers.

According to preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, in 2022 aggressive driving contributed to more than 14,000 crashes in Idaho. Last year 39% of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior.


