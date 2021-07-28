We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
The Gem County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing person alert effective Wednesday afternoon.
Herbert (Sonny) George Snow, 84, left his residence Wednesday morning at about 7:30 a.m. driving a maroon 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with Idaho license plate No. 1G67964, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The alert described Snow as 6-feet tall, 162 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt and gray sweat pants. He was not wearing shoes when he left the house, the alert stated. Snow wears dentures but does not have them with him.
Snow will likely be very confused, the Sheriff's Office said. He may be headed to the Washington or Payette county areas or to Oregon.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Anyone with information on Snow's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gem County Sheriff's Office at 208-365-3521.