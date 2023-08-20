.Expect Record setting rainfall today and Monday across the region
associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. This will likely
produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings
may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and
rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge today followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary on Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 4 inches per hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Two relative newcomers to the Gem County Republican Central Committee were elected as the new leaders of the organization at a meeting Wednesday in Emmett.
Forrest Tomlin, the 19-year-old State Youth Chair from Gem County was elected as the new Chairman of the Gem County Central Committee. John Nunez, recently appointed precinct committeeman from Ola, was selected to take the position of State Committeeman from Gem County.
Over 40 individuals attended the meeting called by the Idaho State GOP Chairman Dorothy Moon to remedy a previous election held earlier this summer to fill the two positions after Caleb and Ashley Hoobery resigned those positions in late Spring. Moon said the previous election had failed to meet by-law requirements.
Per by-laws, only the 13 precinct committeemen participate in the vote. Six of the precinct positions have been filled since the last public election of committeemen was conducted in May of 2022.
The Gem County GOP will be hosting an open Shrimp Boil meet and greet with legislators in Emmett City Park, at 6 p.m., Friday, August 25.