Two relative newcomers to the Gem County Republican Central Committee were elected as the new leaders of the organization at a meeting Wednesday in Emmett.

Forrest Tomlin, the 19-year-old State Youth Chair from Gem County was elected as the new Chairman of the Gem County Central Committee.  John Nunez, recently appointed precinct committeeman from Ola, was selected to take the position of State Committeeman from Gem County. 


