...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...OWYHEE MOUNTAINS... WESTERN TWIN
FALLS BLM...SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...
The Red Flag Warning for some areas in Idaho has been changed to
end tonight at midnight instead of continuing on through Friday
evening. The exception is the Owyhee Mountain district where the
warning will be unchanged. The districts in Oregon will also be
unchanged and will end Friday evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR
LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...WESTERN
TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 400...420...424 AND 426...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph possible.
The Gem County Mosquito Abatement District reported Thursday that it has confirmed its first positive tests of West Nile virus in mosquito traps in the District.
"West Nile Virus has been detected in our surveillance traps for the first time this season," said GCMAD Manager Cody Johns. "We saw 3 positive traps located on the west part of the district. With this being our first detection, it shows that West Nile virus is of low circulation but is still present in our district."
Johns urges people to continue to protect themselves and avoid mosquito bites. These 3 positive pools are the only ones out of 167 pools tested so far this season.
The areas where the mosquitoes were collected has been treated for both larval and adult mosquitoes. The District has increased control measures in response to the increased public health threat.
Johns offered the following suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:
• Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as:
flooded fields
birdbaths
wading & swimming pools not in use
clogged gutters
old tires.
If it holds water for 4 days, it can produce mosquitoes.
• Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
• Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.
• Use EPA registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish for free by submitting a service request to GCMAD.
• Notify the District at 208-365-5628 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.
Additional information on mosquitoes and the diseases they carry can be found at:
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare: tinyurl.com/mywzp5f6 or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.