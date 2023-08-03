Mosquito illustration
Wyatt Wurtenberger illustration

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Gem County Mosquito Abatement District reported Thursday that it has confirmed its first positive tests of West Nile virus in mosquito traps in the District. 

"West Nile Virus has been detected in our surveillance traps for the first time this season," said GCMAD Manager Cody Johns. "We saw 3 positive traps located on the west part of the district. With this being our first detection, it shows that West Nile virus is of low circulation but is still present in our district."


Recommended for you

Load comments