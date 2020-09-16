The Southwest District Health Department kept Gem County classified in the Orange category last week when it posted its weekly Health Alert Level. It had been anticipated that the level would be reduced to Yellow following a couple of weeks of diminishing positive test reports for COVID-19. However, a couple of peaks in testing results prompted SWDH to leave the county in Orange.
“Gem County currently has a daily incidence rate of 1.30 daily cases per 10,000 people, which is trending up, but is largely due to an isolated cluster outbreak. This outbreak is driving many of the metrics typically used to determine risk within a community, which SWDH epidemiologists are accounting for in the decision making process. Two congregate care facilities are facing sustained COVID-19 outbreaks. Just over half of patients contacted knew where they were exposed to COVID19, which points to sustained community spread.” reported the SWDH.
As of Sept. 15 Gem County is accounted as having 265 positive test determinations with two deaths reported as coronavirus related.