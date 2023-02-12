The Gem County Recreation District is on the move! Figuratively and literally.
At a special meeting of the GCRD Board on Wednesday, final approval was made of a contract for the local recreation district to lease/purchase the former Presbyterian Church on Third Street in Emmett.
Last week's decision was the culmination of months of searching and negotiations to find a new home for the GCRD. The District has rented a location at 107 E. Main Street for a number of years but has been seeking a facility that would accommodate a broader range of activities. When the current building's owner notified the District that it would likely be looking at a rent increase in the coming months, the Board intensified its search for alternative locations.
The Presbytery of Boise, which owns the church building at 212 E. Third Street, had decided to close the local congregational meeting place and sell the property several months ago. After discussing the facility with a number of other Emmett entities, the fit for both the GCRD and the Presbytery became apparent.
The GCRD will more than double the interior square footage over the current rental space.
"We'll actually probably triple the usable space in the new facility," said GCRD Board Chairman Joe Decker. "And that doesn't take into account the additional outdoor space available to utilize and a significant increase in parking space."
The current facility is essentially one open room that is utilized for open recreation, dance classes, fit and fall classes for seniors, tumbling and gymnastics classes. A small balcony at the back of the room houses the administrative offices for the District.
The new facility with enable more classes to be taking place simultaneously. The former sanctuary is likely to become the general recreation room with the former fellowship hall utilized for many of the dance and other group activities.
Perhaps at the top of the upgrade list for employees and recreation participants is the addition of more restroom facilities, including an ADA compliant bathroom.
The third wing of the three-winged star shaped structure is made up of classrooms.
The new facility will not bring all of the GCRD programs under one roof or at one location. Outdoor activities like t-ball and soccer will continue to utilized Gem Island Sports Complex. Volleyball and basketball programs will continue to borrow gym space when available from the Emmett school districts.
The new facility will allow for an expansion of programs offered, not only to children but to the entire Gem Community.
Arts and crafts for all ages will be better accommodated by the classrooms in the west wing. The two large rooms can host line-dancing, smaller community expositions and events, and provide alternative space for some activities during major events in town including the Cherry Festival.
As renovations are made to the exterior property, additional play space and activity space can be cordoned off for a variety of uses.
Downtown parking has always been a mitigating issue for some of the GCRD activities and the new parking spaces along Third Street and on the east side of the building will greatly alleviate congestion and accessibility.
The opportunity for community rental of some of the dedicated spaces for family and private events will be considered in the future.
One item that is left in limbo is a much talked about replacement of a swimming pool in Emmett. The cost of replacing a seasonal outdoor pool appears prohibitive when the limited revenue window is taking into consideration. A year-round facility remains on the District's wish list but without a substantial investment of capital - through donations, grants, or an increased tax levy, or a combination of all - it appears several years off.
The District will retain a dedicated pool fund that individuals have contributed to since the closing of the previous outdoor pool several years ago. "That money will not be used for something else," assured GCRD Director Abra Dodson.
City Recreation Resources Coming Too!
One element of a summer play area will be coming later this spring when the City of Emmett, separately from the GCRD, will be erecting a "splash pad" over the old pool location in the park.
According to Emmett City public works directory Clint Seamons, "SplashPad is still scheduled for this spring. We’ve had to make a few adjustments based on cost of inflation."
The final specifications should be near those presented in a conceptual design two years ago.
An additional feature coming to Emmett City Park in the near future is the construction of Pickle Ball Courts adjacent to the Tennis Courts. Funding for the Pickle Ball Courts is coming from donations that are still being raised.