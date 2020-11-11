Gem County record vote turnout matches State

Regardless of how the final national Presidential race concluded, the preferences of Gem County voters were clear last Tuesday evening. President Donald Trump received 7,951 votes in Gem County, nearly 79 percent of all votes cast for President as the county remained predominantly red on the political map.
Republican votes accounted for more than 75 percent of the selections in most races. The only contested local race saw incumbent Steven Thayn of Emmett retain his Senate seat in Legislative District 8.
Total voting in Gem County was a record – in raw numbers and in percentages of registered voters.
Total number of votes cast in Gem County for this election were 10,067. That includes 5,106 that were cast as absentee or early voting ballots. The total votes cast represents 82.88 percent of registered votes – up from 77 percent of registered voters who turned out in 2016.
Total registered voters in Gem County swelled to 12,147 this election cycle, including 1,221 that registered election day at the polls.
Gem County overwhelmingly supported Republican candidates in the statewide races. Incumbent Senator James Risch and incumbent Congressman Russ Fulcher easily outdistanced their opponents statewide. Risch garnered 76 percent of the vote in that four-way race with Democrat Paulette Jordan a distant second with 19.7 percent of the vote. Fulcher gained 78.6 percent of Gem County votes with Rudy Soto receiving 18.5 percent of the vote for the First Congressional District seat.
In the only contested race specific or heavily weighted to Gem County, Republican State Senator Steven Thayn gained 76.8 percent of the votes with Independent candidate Bill Sifford receiving 17.7 percent of the vote and Constitutional ticket candidate Kirsten Faith Richardson receiving 7.5 percent of the vote.
Representatives in the the Idaho House from Legislative District 8 will remain Terry Gestrin of Donnelly and Dorothy Moon of Stanley. Each ran unopposed for re-election.
Gem County Commissioners Bryan Elliott and Bill Butticci also received new terms in uncontested races. Elliott elected to a four-year term and Butticci to a two-year term.
The only new face joining the Gem County political scene is Donnie Wunder. Wunder, the current Chief Deputy Sheriff, was unopposed in his bid to fill the position of Sheriff Chuck Rolland who is retiring at the end of this term.
Also unopposed and re-elected was Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick Thomson. Third District Magistrate Judge Tyler Smith was also given the voters approval to remain in that position.
Full Gem County results are available online at gemcounty.org.
All vote totals are considered unofficial until they have been formally canvassed this week by the Gem County Commissioners and then in next couple of weeks certified by the Idaho Secretary of State office.