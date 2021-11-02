If current models on the table hold up, Gem County could see a dramatic change in its representation in the Idaho Legislature. For several years Gem County has been entirely within Legislative District 8 which encompasses Valley, Boise, Custer and Lemhi counties as well.
As a result, Emmett has been the most populous city within the District.
Plans that some are currently favoring would change that. Gem County could find itself sharing is legislative voice with Eagle by the time the next election rolls around.
"If this stands, it would absolutely change the dynamics of our District," Steven Thayn of Emmett, Senator for the current District 8. "I really don't think we have a lot of shared interests with the million dollar homeowners in the subdivisions north of Eagle."
Idaho Press statehouse reporter Betsy Z. Russell in her regular Sunday column this week said that "Idaho’s citizen redistricting commission late last week released what may be the fairest legislative district map ever in Idaho — because it has so little population variation between the 35 legislative districts."
Russell further explained the current leading proposal:
"After weeks of intense work by the six commissioners, the panel released its latest draft proposal, dubbed L-02. Its maximum population deviation between the districts is just 5.91%, calculated as the difference between the smallest district, which came in at 3.77% below the ideal population, and the largest, at 2.14% above.
Legislative districts can have populations that vary by up to 10%, but unnecessary variation is frowned upon by the courts; the whole point of drawing new districts every 10 years is to ensure that Idahoans across the state have equal representation, matching up to population shifts identified by the U.S. Census.
Ten years ago, the approved legislative district plan for Idaho had a population variation of 9.92%.
Historically, that wasn’t the case in Idaho; back when there was one senator for each of the 44 counties, each senator represented a hugely varying number of Idahoans, meaning some citizens had more sway in the Statehouse while others had less. U.S. Supreme Court decisions in the 1960s reinforced the one-person, one-vote principle, and set the stage for modern redistricting.
Legislative district plans must equalize population, avoid splitting counties wherever possible, keep communities of interest together, and balance an array of other constitutional and statutory factors.
When the commission finished putting together the latest legislative district draft map on Thursday – and it’s still a draft, which could see some tweaking before it’s finalized – the citizen commissioners seemed a bit stunned to have the job in large part done. They still have another big task: Dividing Idaho into two equal congressional districts, which they’ll take on next week."
Thayn is not convinced that the balancing of populations between Districts will be the final determining factor.
"The courts have been pretty consistent in keeping county entities intact as much as possible in its past consideration of these redistricting plans," Thayn said. "That L-02 plan cuts up several counties that have been traditionally been kept intact."
Thayn says that legislative leaders will be caucusing this week and will likely be preparing some input for the citizens commission that is determining these plans.
Redrawing district lines and shifting counties can create some additional intrigue when the next elections comes around.
According to Russell, "in the last round of redistricting a decade ago, the new district map created a dozen potential matchups among incumbents in 10 legislative districts. Numerous lawmakers opted to retire as a result, but two sitting GOP senators, Tim Corder of Mountain Home and Bert Brackett of Rogerson, ran against each other in the 2012 GOP primary; Brackett won."
That could be a situation that Thayn could face if he opts to run for re-election next year. If the L-02 plan is adopted, Thayn, the incumbent Republican Senator in District 8 would be in the same new District 10 as current incumbent Republican Senator Scott Grow in the current District 14.
Current District 8 Representatives Terry Gestrin of Donnelly and Dorothy Moon of Stanley would remain in a new District 8 that would now include Elmore County instead of Gem County. Gestrin and Moon could be pitted against other Republican incumbents who live in Mountain Home to retain their House seats.
Information on the location of incumbent legislators wasn’t included in the software the citizens panel used, and won’t be added in until after the final map is adopted and submitted; the commission is prohibited by law from considering such political considerations.
“Unwittingly … we’ve put friends to run against each other in this effort, at least if past is prologue,” Bart Davis, commission co-chair said. “Our apologies to them, but we tried to stay true to the oath that we’ve taken, and I certainly commend all of you for that.”
The draft map, in addition to its maximum 5.91% population deviation, splits eight Idaho counties; six must be divided no matter what, as they contain more than one district’s worth of citizens. “I personally think it’s pretty remarkable,” Davis said. “I think (it’s) really paying attention to one-person, one-vote, and it respects communities of interest and counties in a remarkable way. And I hope our state values our commitment to that target.”
According to Russell, "when the commissioners shared their pieces of the full-state puzzle on Thursday, with three two-person subcommittees presenting each of three regions of the state, they focused on what they’d heard in public comments and testimony at 18 public hearings the commission held around the state.
Commissioner Nels Mitchell, who worked with fellow Treasure Valley Commissioner Tom Dayley on the southwestern Idaho portion of the plan, said Thursday, “One of the things that Tom and I really focused on was that there were lots of comments at the public hearings on the cities. So this draft map gives Caldwell one district, and then there are two districts that sweep up most of Nampa, and then Meridian ends up with two, almost three districts. With relatively clean lines.”
It was typical of the comments the commissioners made as they explained how they’d drawn the new districts.
Idaho lawmakers used to draw new district lines themselves, leading to high-stakes fights over personal political survival. Idaho voters in 1994 approved a constitutional amendment to give the task instead to an evenly split bipartisan commission. The amendment passed overwhelmingly. The vote: 64.1% to 35.9%."
As a legislator Thayn will really have no say in the final lines. He is optimistic that other options will receive serious consideration.
"There is one plan that would leave us in District 8 and would reach out to add Adams County to our mix," he said. "That seems a better match to the common interests of these counties."
Another plan floated by the commission, L-01, would join Gem County with Payette and Washington counties as a new District 9.
Whatever the final plan determines, Thayn indicates he's ready to remain in the mix. "I have really focused a lot of my attention on education in the last few sessions and we have made great progress. I think that will play well to those Eagle subdivisions as well as it has in our current rural district."
Final plans are expected by the end of November. Thayn points out that the May primary elections are hanging on the commission decisions since so many Idaho legislative seats are determined in the primary and not the general elections next fall.
The new draft map is online on the commission’s website, redistricting.idaho.gov, under “maps", it shows as a PDF. There’s also an option for viewers to dig down and see the details, right down to the individual street level.