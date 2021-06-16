The Gem County Village Museum will be open throughout this year’s Cherry Festival, but on Saturday the multiple displays will come alive with volunteers helping to tell the stories cataloged and maintained in the multiple buildings of the historic complex. Decked out in period dress and playing particular roles, the volunteers will share the struggles and triumphs of our pioneering ancestors who helped settle the Valley of Plenty over 150 years ago.
The Hunt House, home at one time to Idaho Governor Frank W. Hunt, will have a Mrs. Hunt showing guests through the home and discussing the life of an Emmett resident in the Governor’s chair over a century ago.
For those who are more hands on, volunteers Mike Carr and Don Davis will be taking on the task of restoring a treasured 1860’s covered wagon. Using tools and materials consistent with the original wagon, a number of oak panels will be replaced and new brake block (still consistent with the time period) will be crafted and mounted. The wagon is iconic as a representation of the wagons that forged the Oregon Trail.
Inside the school house you can get a taste of the three R’s and perhaps a little discipline from the School Marm.
Live music on some of the historic instruments housed in the collection will also be featured.
In addition you can watch the skills of yarn spinners and hand quilters, and watch lye soap being made right before your eyes.
The Live Museum on Saturday will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. – the same hours the museum complex will be open in its normal state of decorum, Wednesday through Friday.