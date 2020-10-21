Southwest District Health staff reports that it continues to notice an overall upward trend in district-wide COVID-19 incidence rates but last week moved Gem County from the orange health alert level to the yellow alert level. The county had been elevated two weeks ago to orange after a spike attributed to a couple of clusters testing positive for the coronavirus.
Daily incidence rates continue to edge up across the majority of the six-county Southwest district. As of October 7, 2020, the daily district-wide incident rate per 10,000 was 2.06. This number is up from 1.92 per 10,000 on September 23, 2020.
During the weekly reassessment of health alert levels based on data available for September 27, 2020 – October 10, 2020, Gem County was moved from the orange health alert level to the yellow health alert level. Owyhee County moved from the gray health alert level to the yellow health alert level. Payette County remained in the red health alert level while Washington County and Canyon County remained orange.
Gem County was moved to the yellow health alert level, due to a decreasing incidence rate, low positivity rate, and decreased frequency of cluster outbreaks. Gem County currently has a daily incidence rate of 1.38.
Data provided for sustaining Gem County above the gray level included: Three congregate care facilities in Gem County are facing sustained COVID-19 outbreaks. 83.3% of new cases that were contacted knew where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is trending up but still points to sustained community transmission. One school is reporting a cluster outbreak with transmission occurring within the school.
REGIONAL SCHOOL DATA
Southwest District Health will begin to release information on the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases within each school district broken downby staff and students.
The following information is available as of October 15, 2020:
Adams: Quarantine: 0
Canyon: Isolation: 30, Quarantine: 198
Gem: Isolation: 0, Quarantine: 29
Owyhee: Isolation: 1, Quarantine: 12
Payette: Isolation: 12, Quarantine: 39
Washington: Isolation: 3, Quarantine: 7
Total: Isolation: 46 Quarantine: 285
The number quarantined is reflective of the number of staff and students currently in quarantine on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine. Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. The isolation cases represent those who are currently positive for COVID-19. Also, those who are in isolation are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of 10 days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.