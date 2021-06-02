By this fall the lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Emmett should not have to string outside any longer. The Gem County Commission last week approved a lease agreement that will separate the Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle License offices perhaps as early as August.
Since 2012 the Motor Vehicle License office, which is under the supervision of the Gem County Assessor’s Office, has been jointly house with the Gem County Driver’s License Bureau which is under the direction of the Gem County Sheriff’s Office. Not only do the local bureaus operate under separate authority, they actually operate separately under State authority as well.
Prior to 2012 the two were separately housed in Gem County but combined were in the County Law Enforce complex behind the Gem County Courthouse. With growing numbers of both drivers and vehicles the combination has outgrown that space. The close quarters have been even more apparent through the COVID-19 months as limited waiting room capacity has forced many to wait in line – outside – sometimes for hours to obtain either a Driver’s License or Vehicle License.
The Motor Vehicle License office will be moving to 288 Highway 16 – the former offices for the Idaho Department of Labor – at the east end of a strip mall. Parking space outside will be greatly enhanced but the move from a 700 square foot usage area to a 3,100 square foot separate facility will greatly increase the capacity for service.
County Assessor Hollie Ann Strang said that the move will allow the office to offer additional service windows, a lot of additional waiting room capacity, and a return to a broader menu of services offered.
“We will again be able to process RV and off-road vehicle permits and licenses as well as cars and trucks,” Strang said.
Until the move, anticipated for late August or early September, the office will continue to open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. four days a week. They are currently closed on Wednesdays. The move will allow a return to five days a week, 10 hours per day service.
The Gem County Driver’s License Office will remain within the Sheriff’s complex.