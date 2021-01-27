The latest weekly assessment of the spread of the coronavirus by Southwest District Health 3 showed mixed news when issued Jan. 21. COVID-19 continues to spread throughout District 3. According to SWDH some areas within District 3 may be experiencing the beginning of a downward trend in COVID-19, with declining daily incidence rates and positivity rates. However, some areas in District 3 are experiencing increasing rates of COVID-19 incidence. This is based on data available for the date range January 3, 2021 – January 16, 2021. Adams, Gem, and Payette counties have moved to the orange COVID-19 health alert level this week.
Currently, Owyhee, Canyon, and Washington counties, all within the jurisdiction of Public Health District 3, are at the red health alert level. SWDH reminds citizens that all six counties in the district continue to experience community spread, which puts people living in and visiting these communities at higher risk for exposure. It is the goal of Southwest District Health to work back to a place where we have no community spread.
Gem County was moved to the orange health alert level, due to a stable incidence rate, decreasing positivity rate and a decrease in community transmission. Gem County has a daily incidence rate of 4.89 daily cases per 10,000 people which is stabilized. The test positivity rate for Gem County is 13.30% which is decreasing. Four congregate care facilities in Gem County are facing a sustained COVID-19 outbreak. 79.75% of new cases that were contacted knew where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is trending up and indicates a decrease in community transmission.
Of the individuals who could identify their exposure source, most were attributed to household exposure, workplaces, and travel. No cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gem County schools.
The latest data provided on the Idaho Coronavirus website placed the total number of positive test cases in Gem County since record keeping began last March at just over 1,600. The number of deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 is currently 27.
Valor Health’s weekly assessment reported continuing progress in both testing and administration of vaccines. The 7-day positivity rate for testing at Valor Health dropped last week to 11.90, half the 30-day average. There are currently no patients in the Closed COVID Unit at the Emmett facility. Monoclonal antibody outpatient infusions continue to be administered locally.