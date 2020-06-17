Gem County housing market update for May

There were 19 Gem County homes that sold in May 2020, down 51.3% from May 2019, as REALTORS® and consumers heeded Idaho’s stay-home order for any non-essential transactions.
The closed sales in May primarily reflect buyer activity during March and April when more restrictions around showings and open houses were in place. Pending sales, or properties with an accepted offer that should close within 30-60 days, were also down 4.3% compared to last year, although up 9.8% from April. These transactions will likely be reflected in the sales data in June and July.
Michelle Bailey, 2020 President of Boise Regional REALTORS®, had this to add: “While the Gem County housing market has indeed been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, we believe we believe the stage is set for a rebound in sales, due to the strong market position at the beginning of the year and continuing buyer demand compared to supply.”
The median sales price in May 2020, for new construction and existing/resale combined, was $258,022, up 20.6% from the year before. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends. Prices continue to be driven by historically low inventory and persistent demand. Inventory levels were down year-over-year again, with 45 homes available for purchase at the end of the month, a 11.8% decrease from May 2019.