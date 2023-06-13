The rolling 12-month median sales price for Gem County home sales was $433,258 in May 2023, a 2.8% decrease from the year before and $9,477 reduction from last month. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends. May marked the second consecutive month of slides, compared to the increases seen since May 2016.
Options continue to become available with single-family inventory rising to 91 homes, an increase of 15.2% year-over-year. Specifically, existing homes peaked by 50.0% compared to May 2022 (totaling 57 homes) while new construction bogged by 17.1% for a total of 34 available homes.
All single family, existing, and new construction homes are staying on the market longer this month with days on market stretching by 147.6% to 52 days, 210.0% to 31 days, and 102.3% to 87 days, respectively. It is important to note that this month’s days on market are being compared to uncharacteristically speedy metrics from May 2022. For example, existing homes faced the largest slow-down and still spent a mere 31 days on the market before going under contract in comparison to 10 days in May 2022.
Sales for the month slumped by 20.0% year-over-year, in contrast to the spike in pending contracts we saw for the month. Single-family pendings hiked by 3.9% and existing homes rose by 34.8%. New construction was the only sector to have year-over-year losses of 21.4% but still improved by 15.8% month-over-month.
Gem County is edging closer to a balanced market — a market that doesn’t favor buyers or sellers — with its month’s supply of inventory landing at 3.6 months. “As Gem County’s inventory moves toward a balanced 4-6 month’s supply of inventory, we should continue to see sales prices ease,” noted BRR 2023 President Debbi Myers. “Buyers and sellers can connect with a REALTOR® to leverage programs that best fit their situations whether it be down-payment assistance or marketing techniques.”