The rolling 12-month median sales price for Gem County home sales was $433,258 in May 2023, a 2.8% decrease from the year before and $9,477 reduction from last month. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends. May marked the second consecutive month of slides, compared to the increases seen since May 2016.

Options continue to become available with single-family inventory rising to 91 homes, an increase of 15.2% year-over-year. Specifically, existing homes peaked by 50.0% compared to May 2022 (totaling 57 homes) while new construction bogged by 17.1% for a total of 34 available homes.


