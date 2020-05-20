There were 28 homes that sold in Gem County in April 2020, down 3.4% from April 2019. This dip in sales was expected as REALTORS® and consumers heeded Idaho’s stay-home order for any non-essential transactions.
This left 40 new and existing/resale homes available for sale at the end of the month, down 38.5% from a year ago. While we’ve seen persistently low inventory over the last several years, inventory could also be down due to potential home sellers waiting to list until we’re further along in the state’s re-opening plan.
The median sales price for homes sold in April reached $250,435, an increase of 17.8% over the same month last year. We use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area.
Buyers did not waste time picking up listings in Gem County — homes that closed in April only spent an average of 24 days on the market before going under contract, 44.2% faster than in April 2019. This uptick in activity sets the stage for increased sales in coming months as people restart the home search or sales process as the state continues to open up.
“While the association reports on county-wide real estate trends, we recognize that there are real people behind each one of these transactions — people with unique situations and personal reasons for buying or selling,” said Michelle Bailey, 2020 President of Boise Regional REALTORS®. “No matter what your circumstance, trust a REALTOR® to provide you with personalized service and expert, local knowledge, especially during this time.”