In November 2020, the median sales price for homes in Gem County reached $331,000, an increase of 35.8% compared to the same time last year. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends.
Prices continue to be driven by historically low inventory and persistent demand. Inventory levels were down year-over-year with 26 homes available for purchase at the end of the month, a 57.4% decrease from November 2019.
One way to measure the supply vs. demand relationship is by using the Months Supply of Inventory metric (or MSI) metric, which measures compares pending sales (buyer demand) to and inventory (supply). A balanced market — not favoring buyers or sellers — is between 4-6 months. In November 2020, Gem County’s supply of inventory was at one month.
“Inventory is needed across the board, but demand is especially high for existing homes,” said Michelle Bailey, 2020 Boise Regional REALTORS® President. “Prices have risen, so homeowners may have more equity than they realize. If you’ve considered selling, contact a REALTOR® to understand your options.”