By some definitions of the term “native” – both of the farm families honored by the Idaho Farm Bureau as the 2019 Gems of Gem County are relative newcomers to the Valley of Plenty. Ron Wood moved to the Emmett valley in 1944 – at the age of 4 – from Prescott, Arizona. Billy and Pat Bryant “got tired of the rat race” in California 44 years ago and chose farming in Emmett as their escape.
Ron and Lorna Wood and Billy and Pat Bryant were honored in November by Gem County Farm Bureau with its annual awards. The Gems of Gem County recognize farm families that have been significant contributors to the agricultural foundation, history and evolution in the county.
Both families point to their love of “working the land” as the crucial component in maintaining a commitment to an agricultural way of life for a half century. Hunting and fishing close to home has been a side benefit.
Here is Ron and Lorna Wood's story:
When Ron Wood first saw the Emmett Valley, cresting over Freezeout Hill, and glimpsed a forest of trees below, he was in awe.
“We arrived from Prescott, Arizona in April of 1944 and all I remember was the carpet of blossoms from the fruit trees that were in front of us as we came down that hill,” Wood recalls from his four-year-old memories.
Like many farmers of his generation, Ron was eased into the profession by slowly taking on a growing commitment, acre by acre.
“I first rented about four acres from my dad as an FFA project,” Wood said. “Then it was ten acres, and I bought an old tractor off grandpa.”
Easing into it is probably a pretty good description of how Ron and Lorna became a couple as well.
“We met when I first got here.” Wood said. “I think she thought I was pretty ornery until about age 15.”
Lorna was not a farm girl herself. Despite not really knowing much about farming, she actually proposed to Ron and boldly entered the farmers life. “Some times you didn’t know how to handle things but you found a way,” Lorna said.
Finding a way was a theme both Ron and Lorna point to recounting their 60 years of farm life together.
“It’s amazing how blessed we were,” Ron said. “When you think of how young the kids were when they started working on the farm – before all the safety standards of today – we were fortunate.”
Ron says that the most important tool of his trade was perhaps the shovel.
“You learned a lot about farming, leaning on shovel handles while talking with neighbors over the irrigation ditch,” he said. “There was a slower pace that allowed time to share and learn from each other.”
The slower pace also meant long days.
“There were many long days. You started early and went until dark. With a one-bottom plow you could do about 10 acres from dawn to dusk.”
While Ron was on the plow in the field, Lorna would be taking produce to McCall to direct market and supplement the farm budget. Ron ran a snowmobile repair shop on the farm as a side enterprise.
Breaks in work were often occupied with trips to the river for a little fishing or a hunting excursion in season.
While sugar beets and sweet corn were major cash crops for the Wood family over many of those years, Lorna found her inspiration in sunflowers.
“There was a connection with nature that just made sense when you observe the sunflowers,” she said. “They would face the sun as it rose in the east each morning and they slowly turned with the sun and were facing it as it set in the west at night.”
That connection with nature and an enduring spiritual commitment are expressed by each Ron and Lorna as the foundation of their lives and a life on the farm.