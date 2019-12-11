By some definitions of the term “native” – both of the farm families honored by the Idaho Farm Bureau as the 2019 Gems of Gem County are relative newcomers to the Valley of Plenty. Ron Wood moved to the Emmett valley in 1944 – at the age of 4 – from Prescott, Arizona. Billy and Pat Bryant “got tired of the rat race” in California 44 years ago and chose farming in Emmett as their escape.
Ron and Lorna Wood and Billy and Pat Bryant were honored in November by Gem County Farm Bureau with its annual awards. The Gems of Gem County recognize farm families that have been significant contributors to the agricultural foundation, history and evolution in the county.
Both families point to their love of “working the land” as the crucial component in maintaining a commitment to an agricultural way of life for a half century. Hunting and fishing close to home has been a side benefit.
This is Billy and Pat Bryant's story:
When Billy Bryant decided he had enough of life in California and it was time to pursue a life-long dream to farm, his wife Pat was not entirely on board with the idea.
“If I wanted to see snow, I would go to the mountains,” Pat said. “I don’t need to live in it.”
Pat was a self-described “city girl who knew nothing of farming.”
Billy Bryant wasn’t really raised in a farmers frame of mind. He just had one. After six years of service in the Navy and several successful jobs in industry, he was determined to find a place to farm. Forty-four years ago he took his savings and put it into a plot of land in Gem County. A couple of cows and a few acres of row crops got things started.
“I was just a cut and dried farmer,” Billy recalled in a video created for the Gem Awards program in November. “Farming is a yoyo. Prices go up and down. Crop yields go up and down. The secret is learning to do without – and focusing on the essentials.”
“I did a lot of different things but I was always looking for a way to get back to the things I loved,” he said. “With a jersey cow and a few crops I was able to make that happen.”
Billy passed away in October but his farming passion remains with his grandson Travis. He is now farming the land that Billy found 44 years ago. The pair take a different view of farming, though from that shared passion.
Pat explains that “Billy made do with what he had. He would use a piece of equipment for what it was made for and accept its limitations. Travis is more inclined to build or rebuild that equipment for what he needs. They had a great appreciation for those differences.”
“Travis has always been good at coming and asking Billy his opinion,” Pat said. “He doesn’t always listen but he always asks and that made grandpa happy.”
Billy is described by many family members as “larger than life” and yet he had simple pleasures. If he wasn’t working his land or tending an animal, he could be found fishing near by. It was all part of his way of getting away from the life he had in California and creating the one he envisioned for himself and his family in the Valley of Plenty.