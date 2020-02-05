Gem County facing growth challenges

As we start into the year 2020 the Gem County Board of Commissioners would like to report the current state of the county as stable and moving forward. The year is moving along quickly with the month of February already upon us.
The rate of growth and new developments in the county is the main concern of this board; along with needed infrastructure to support this growth and the current infrastructure in need of maintenance and repair.
We have been working on the Oil & Gas Ordinance and hope to have a draft by early or late summer for public hearing and review. The USGS (United States Geological & Survey) have continued with the water quality sampling project in order to create a baseline of water quality for the county.
There have been some great accomplishments for our community in this past year such as the park and ride, new river access points and the electronic reader board of which we will cover as we go.
Growing Pains
The new and continuing growth in the county has been a challenge.
Our Development Services office under director Jennifer Kharl processed 318 building permits for fiscal year 2019. Of those permits 91 were for new homes which surpassed the 67 new homes in fiscal year 2018. The total valuation for these homes for 2019 came in at $19.4 million and generated a permit revenue of $278,000 for the county.
There were a total of 118 zoning applications for fiscal 2019 as compared to 99 applications in fiscal 2018. Of the 118 zoning applications 11 of those applications were for rezones and 12 were for minor subdivisions. This generated $138,000 in fees for this service.
The county has contracted with the consulting firm, Galena, to do an evaluation and study of our county for impact fees and capital improvement programs associated with new development. Galena has also been instructed to bring to our attention other possible programs that may better suit our county in this area of need to cover those cost. We should have some results by late summer as Galena is currently working on this task.
The Gem County Prosecutor’s office under Erick Thomson, which also provides for the counties civil needs, has felt the growing pains of growth. The additional workload of reviews, public hearings and land use matters is definitely keeping them busy.
Along with this the office handled over 900 cases for fiscal year 2019 from felonies to infractions and child protection cases. Working with and supporting the Sheriff’s office, Emmett Police and regional partners such as the Idaho State Police and the Idaho Dept. of Fish & Game.
Roads and Bridges
The county Road and Bridge department under the direction of Neal Capps is busy with 340 miles of county road to oversee along with the bridges, culverts and brush that accompany these roads.
In the 2019 year the road department has made road repairs using a total of 8,000 tons of asphalt and spreading 20,000 tons of gravel on the Gem County road ways with a road staff of 11 personnel. The road department has completed the final phase of the park and ride with a kiosk shelter for those that are waiting out in the weather. This has been a needed facility and is getting much use by the community.
In the coming year the county will start the replacement of the South Slope Road Farmers COOP bridge. This will be an extensive undertaking and will greatly improve the safety of this road by placing a larger bridge and addressing the sharp curves currently there.
The Road & Bridge department eventually will be moving to their new site at the industrial park off Highway 52. The current site does not have the area needed to house the larger trucks and snow equipment. The old sand shed had become condemned and needed to be taken down. At the new site a sand shed has been constructed and is in use along with a secure storage area for equipment and culverts. The shop will be built later as the budget allows and for now the office and staff will continue to operate at their current location.
IT challenges
One concern that we face is Cyber Security. With the continued threat of ransom ware and viruses Cyber Security and employee training on how to recognize a threat is critical in today’s IT environment. We continually train county personnel on what to watch for and what to do if a virus or phishing email is suspected. Our IT manger Wade Ray has been proactive in setting up security protocols and keeping hardware and software up to date to protect the county’s data.
River access
The Dept. of Fish & Game partnered with the county in creating 3 new river access points with a boat launch and bathrooms. This is a partnership where F&G built the access points and the county provides the bathrooms and maintenance of the parking lots. We are currently working on the 4th and final site to be on the Gem Island Sports complex. This will be a great spot for tubers to exit the river after a float.
Health in Gem County
Valor Health, our Gem County owned hospital continues to provide quality health care and a vital service to the community under the direction of CEO Brad Turpen and Chairman Anita Taylor. The hospital team is comprised of 150 employees working in a broad array of professions of which most live here in Gem County.
In fiscal year 2019, 14% of patient interactions were inpatient and 86% were outpatient. There were approximately 300 hospital admissions including 47 newborns and over 900 total patient days, part of which are attributed to our extended rehabilitation (swing bed/transitional care) program. There were just under 500 surgeries performed in orthopedics, general surgery, podiatry and gynecology. With over 10,000 visits to our primary care providers and more than 5,000 urgent care visits. The emergency room had almost 5,000 visits. The lab completed close to 36,000 lab requests and well over 8,000 imaging studies including x-ray, CT, MRI and ultrasounds. The staff also provides free athletic physicals and concussion testing to our gem county students.
In 2020 the hospital will focus on service growth to meet the increasing needs of all community members, primarily by recruiting physicians to move into our county and investing in our staff. We will continue to work in patient satisfaction as currently 96% of Valor patients would definitely recommend Valor hospital to friends and family.
The county ambulance EMS under the contracted management of the Rural Fire District #1 reported a 14% increase of calls for a total of 1,817 for fiscal 2019. Advanced life support calls increased by 20% with calls in the Sweet and Montour area increased by 31%. The 2nd and 3rd out calls increased by 17% at 613 calls. EMS now has a basic life support ambulance housed in Sweet.
Law enforcement
The Sheriff’s department under Sheriff Chuck Rolland has been busy covering the far corners of the county, operating the jail and enhancing dispatch services. Speeding in the county has become an issue on the rural roads and through communities. Two flashing speed limit signs have been purchased and will be deployed in the county to remind drivers of the posted speed limit.
The jail, which is now 15 years old, is requiring some upgrades. A new camera system has been installed which will provide safety for both the guards and the inmates and will keep the facility in compliance with the state. This project cost $50,000 and went smoothly. New lighting is currently being installed which was needed as the old florescent bulbs and fixtures were failing. The jail creates a revenue by housing out of county inmates which makes the facility quite self-supportive.
Dispatch under the direction of Lisa Resinkin received equipment upgrades which now allow text messages to be sent to our 911 dispatch center. This has been worked on for years and is now operational. The center is also receiving a software upgrade which will enhance GIS programs and let other needed program become operational that will help the patrol officers and enhance their safety.
Emergency Management
The Gem County Emergency Manager Laurie Boston reports that the 5 year update to the Gem County Hazard Mitigation Plan has been completed. This is a requirement for counties in order to be eligible for pre-disaster grant funds from FEMA. Our Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) which is also managed by Laurie is regarded as one of the top rated committees in the state. Gem County holds a monthly meeting with all city, county, districts and state agencies in planning for possible disasters or crisis in our community. Gem County has a plan of action if anything should come our way.
Gem County Fairgrounds
The fair board under Chairman Dan Heaton continues to improve that facility. The boards latest improvement is the electronic reader sign which was a partnership from several funding organizations. This sign ability to display coming events is proving to be a great asset to the community.
The board has recently installed new rodeo arena lighting, created a green space on the midway with grass and trees. The midway buildings have new paint and electrical upgrades have been completed in the expo building. The fairgrounds host events all year long with match races, cart racing, truck pulls, barn hunts, barrel racing and horse training on the track.
We are working on funding for new grandstands and currently have $225,000 set aside for this project. Tariffs and the rising cost of aluminum is what has delayed this project as the estimated cost has more than doubled from 3 years ago.
The county Extension office and 4-H programs under U of I director Rebecca Mills is very active. During fiscal year 2019 with 71 adult volunteers, 7 teen volunteer and the 4 staff members reached nearly 900 youth through 4-H clubs, daily in-school programs and day camps. The extension office delivered a 10 week small acreage management course and also continues to offer the Living on the Land program. The Master Gardener volunteers invested over 560 hours traveling, learning and teaching to reach just over 1350 contacts including weekly diagnostic clinics.
Funds from the county provide for one full time and one part time AmeriCorps serve members. Their role is to deliver education and recruit volunteers in the area of science, technology, engineering, art and math through August 2020. In the coming fiscal 2020 we plan to continue these programs and to see them grow.
Weeds and compliance
The Gem County Weed department reports that going into the 2020 year the Scotch Thistle is the most troublesome noxious weed for landowners. The Gem County Weed Department will provide help to private landowners with weed identification and advice on weed control options.
Under the Building and Grounds department director Chuck Shambaugh and the county’s ADA Coordinator Larry Robertson the county has a plan in place to continue on making improvements so all buildings will eventually be ADA accessible for our citizens. A budget and schedule of projects are identified each year and prioritized for which project has the most need to come first. We have made substantial progress in this program.
From the Gem County Board of Commissioners, thank you for your support as we look forward to another great year in Gem County.