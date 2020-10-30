The Gem County Motor Vehicles Office will be open during the following hours next week, November 2nd – 6th:
Monday 7:00 am – 2:30 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am – 2:30 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am – Noon
Thursday 7:00 – Noon
Friday 7:00 – 2:30 pm
Anyone in line at closing time will be helped. Please be prepared for a 2 to 4 hour wait. We appreciate your patience as we navigate the new Idaho Transportation Department’s system. There are some improvements from last week, however, there are still many bugs that are being worked out and we are operating at their mercy and under their time line. Please contact Assessor Hollie Ann Strang with concerns at 208-477-2010 or assessor@co.gem.id.us.