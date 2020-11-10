The Gem County County Motor Vehicles Office will be CLOSED this week, and up until November 19, according to a release from the Gem County Assessor Office on Sunday.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate a pandemic and a new computer program," Hollie Ann Strang, Gem County Assessor stated in the release.
The long lines outside the Motor Vehicle Offices the last few weeks are becoming more problematic as the weather is taking a turn toward winter. Strang is hopeful that closing the office will allow time to get the computer program issues resolved and some other customer service needs met before reopening on Nov. 19.
The Driver's License Bureau remains available by appointment only.