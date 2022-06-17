Floyd Jackson boards a jet boat at the Gem Island access point on the Payette River to assist in the search for his brother Everette. The jet boat is equipped with side sonar to probe the edges of the high and fast flowing river near Emmett.
The Gem County Sheriff's office issued the following update at 4:20 p.m. on Friday, June 17:
"The Gem County Sheriff’s Office search is ongoing to locate Everette Jackson, a 21-year-old male that fell from a innertube into the Payette River on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Jackson was last seen by witnesses in the river near the Gem County Island Sports Complex at approximately 4:00 p.m.
“We have had several of Everette’s family members here assisting with the search,” said Sheriff Donnie Wunder. “We send out our ongoing support and care for the family during this time.”
Search efforts have been extremely dangerous as the Payette River flows are so high as to present danger to anyone not experienced in operating motorized craft. The search is ongoing from 8:00 a.m. each day and concluding by dusk.
Authorities are staging recovery efforts from the Gem County Island Sports Complex and any volunteers wishing to assist in the search are encouraged to both check in and check out as the continued safety of everyone involved is the Sheriff’s priority.
River flows remain high and dangerous for anyone not using a motorized craft and wearing appropriate life jackets."