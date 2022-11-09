Gem County mirrored statewide voting for the most part in Tuesday's General Election with Republicans sweeping all ballot positions, including a solid vote to re-elect Emmett's Brad Little as Governor.
Little received 60 percent of the votes cast statewide and in Gem County in a six-way race, to easily be returned to the Statehouse for a second term.
One break in the statewide trend was reflected in the Governor's race in Gem County. Gem County resident Ammon Bundy drew 30 percent of the vote to outdistance all other challengers by a wide margin. Statewide Bundy drew nearly 17 percent of the total vote while Democrat candidate Stephen Heidt polled 21 percent statewide and only 7.9 percent in Gem County.
Legislative District 14, which paired Gem County with northern Ada County for the first time, saw a sweep of all three races by Republican candidates, each drawing over 80 percent support from the county.
C. Scott Grow was elected as District 14 Senator, returning to the Senate after representing a different district a year ago and unseating State Senator Steven Thayn in the Republican primary. The two veteran legislators were forced into a primary faceoff with the once-a-decade redistricting process.
Elected to the two Representative positions from District 14 were Ted Hill and Josh Tanner - each newcomers to the 2023 House.
With no contested races for Gem County elected positions, voter turnout was down about five 6 percent from the last non-presidential General Election in 2018. Down from 79 percent in the 2020 Presidential General Election.
Overall turnout of registered voters on Tuesday reached 64.4 percent in Gem County. That was down from 69.6 percent in 2018. Ola precinct continued its tradition of having the highest voter turnout in Gem County, hitting 65.7 percent on Tuesday, but down from 73 percent in 2018.
Complete Gem County data can be accessed online through the Gem County website (gemcounty.org) or at: tinyurl.com/4xh75har