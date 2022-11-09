Election 2022

Gem County mirrored statewide voting for the most part in Tuesday's General Election with Republicans sweeping all ballot positions, including a solid vote to re-elect Emmett's Brad Little as Governor. 

Little received 60 percent of the votes cast statewide and in Gem County in a six-way race, to easily be returned to the Statehouse for a second term. 


