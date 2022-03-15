HAVE YOUR VOICE IN DEVELOPING GEM COUNTY’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
Gem County is midway through developing a new comprehensive plan that would apply a new vision, goals, policies, and strategies to the unincorporated areas of the County. This will be the County’s primary planning and advisory document and long-term strategic plan.
Since this plan will ultimately be key in guiding future County decisions related to new development, redevelopment, and County programs, services, and facilities, your voice is essential at this phase of the process.
What We’ve Accomplished So Far The first phase of the planning process was focused on establishing a foundation of understanding –what do residents love about Gem County, what are the major challenges, and what do the data trends shows?
This included outreach at a Kickoff Event in October, an online survey, one-on-one community member interviews, Steering Committee meetings, and a joint meeting with the Zoning Commission and Board of County Commissioners. All comments received through this first phase of engagement were analyzed, summarized, and categorized to help identify the core values and visioning topics.
In addition to community outreach, this phase produced an Existing Conditions Snapshot document that highlights issues and needs and illustrates data trends and land uses. This data analysis, coupled with the public feedback, the planning team was able to start identifying pressure points – or issues that need additional discussion or potential policy changes.
The Existing Conditions Snapshot and engagement summaries are available on the Gem County website.
Draft Vision Visioning is a critical step in every planning process, creating a foundation for more effective community engagement and planning. It ensures that County residents’ and community members’ values are reflected in the Comprehensive Plan’s elements, policies, and priorities. The Vision creates the structure and initial agreements necessary to discuss the tough issues at the upcoming Opportunities & Choices Workshops.
A draft Vision was developed to represent the aspirational outlook for the future of Gem County and is built on public feedback and discussions with community members, the Steering Committee, and County staff during the first phase of the planning process.
The planning team is asking for the community’s input on the draft Vision below. Share your support or suggestions with the planning team at the upcoming Opportunities and Choices Workshops and online survey.
Draft Vision:
Gem County is a community of caring and friendly neighbors working together to preserve and foster our beautiful rural landscapes and quality of life.
• Together we will:
• Preserve agricultural land
• Honor our rural lifestyle
• Coordinate responsible growth
• Support a resilient local economy
• Build and maintain reliable infrastructure
• Enable quality affordable housing
• Invest in opportunities for all generations
• Reinforce healthy lifestyles and recreation
• Protect our open space and natural resources
Opportunities and Choices Outreach This current phase of the Gem County Comprehensive Plan process is designed to confirm the draft vision and identify priorities for goals and implementation strategies. We are asking the community to weigh in on opportunities and make choices to guide the development of the plan by attending a workshop (in-person or online) or taking an online survey.
At the workshops, the planning team will present targeted “choices” for the community to discuss. These choices will cover topics of land use, housing, economic development, transportation, education, recreation, agriculture, natural resources, and historic and cultural resources. We will ask questions, like How could the County better guide new development? How should the County increase access to open space and recreation opportunities? What regulatory changes or preservation measures would you support to preserve agriculture?
In small group discussions, event participants should evaluate these choices against the draft Vision to answer the question of, “what helps achieve the overall vision for Gem County?”
The events and survey materials will be paired with information about tradeoffs, benefits, or contextual information to help participants weigh the choices.
The outcome from this phase of outreach will be the identification of community-supported strategies and direction that we can then translate into goals, policies, and implementation actions for the Comprehensive Plan. The next opportunity for the community to engage in the planning process will be to review a draft Comprehensive Plan later this spring.