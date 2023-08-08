The Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo experienced something it hasn’t seen in several years this past week. Great weather.
Instead of the normal 100 degrees and often smoke-filled skies that have been present most of the last few years, a break in the weather had everyone talking about how nice it was. And not just talking — going to the Fair.
That weather break apparently was a factor in record attendance throughout much of the Fair and Rodeo. Both of the ICA Rodeo performances on Friday and Saturday were standing-room-only and on Saturday you couldn’t even get a place to stand after the 8 p.m.
Food vendors reported running out of food on a number of occasions.
Rodeo attendees remarked about the addition of a cover to the grandstands. It provided shelter from the unseasonal rain that pelted the Dirt Bike Rodeo on Thursday and lots of shade and air circulation for the ICA Rodeo nights.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Official results of the rodeos will be announced later this week and will appear in next week’s Messenger Index. Dirt Bike Rodeo results can be found on page A9 of this edition.
Saturday night’s jammed-packed performance started with the presentation of the 2024 Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo Queen. Twenty-year-old Kyleigh Davis of Eagle received the tiara from reigning Queen Makayla Tamburrino.
Davis grew up raising livestock through 4-H & FFA which ultimately led to judging livestock collegiately for the past three years. Davis is a current student at Chico State University in California where she lives and works on the school’s farm in the crops and orchard unit. She plans to go to veterinary school in the fall of 2024.
Davis leads a three-person Royalty team that will present the Fair and Rodeo at events throughout the coming year. Joining Davis on that team is Junior Queen Skylar Purkiss and Princess Ryder Tufto.