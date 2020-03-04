GCRD names Decker to board

An open position on the Gem County Recreation District board has been filled. At its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 19 the existing board voted unanimously to appoint Joe Decker to the position previously held by Denise Sorenson, representing GCRD District 3.
Decker, an Emmett native and 2002 EHS graduate, is currently a communications director for Canyon County. He and his family moved back to Emmett in 2018.
“We both grew up here and know how great the Emmett community is, and we hope to provide our two girls with the same – albeit better – small-town upbringing that we had,” Decker said in his board application.
“I am a firm believer that team sports and activities play a crucial role in a child’s life. Not only do they teach the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship, but they also provide structure and held build a support system for the children in our community,” Decker said.
In other business at the monthly meeting, Emmett Fire Chief Curt Christensen presented an idea of utilizing a piece of land that the GCRD owns near the Island as a possible training facility for area firefighters and also as a publication education opportunity for a junior firefighter program.
Dan Nicholson brought to the board a suggestion for developing a skeet and trap shooting venue in the community.
Discussion on both ideas was continued to the March 18 meeting to gather more detailed information.
The GCRD board meets at 4:30 p.m., the third Wednesday of each month, in the courtroom chambers at the Gem County Courthouse.