Neither Bob Ward nor Dale Lombard were aviators in World War II. In fact, both local residents actually served in the U.S. Navy. But when the opportunity to take a flight in an open cockpit biplane was presented to the two veterans, each was more than willing to give it a go.
On Monday, Aug. 16, a 1944 Boeing Stearman biplane, piloted by Darryl Fisher landed at the Emmett City Airport. The arrival of the plane set in motion a series of events that brought both local gentlemen out of their care center residences to experience a “once in a lifetime thrill”.
“That was unbelievable,” Lombard said late last week as he recollected his day in the spotlight on the airport tarmac. “It was so touching to see all the people turnout and the attention we were given – not for us but as a symbol of respect for all who served in the war.”
Lombard, 95, and Ward, 93, are residents of The Cottages Assisting Living in Emmett and Middleton. The care center was instrumental in making the connection between the two veterans and Dream Flights, an aviation organization based in Nevada that has made a mission of honoring military veterans and seniors.
When Dream Flights launched a barnstorming style blitz this month across the country, Emmett became one of the first stops on the nationwide tour. Operation September Freedom is the largest barnstorming event in U.S. history. According to organization founder and pilot Fisher, it is “the first and only Dream Flight Tour dedicated to honoring the men and women who fought in the war that changed the world.”
Fisher’s arrival in Emmett was one of five planes conducting similar maneuvers on the same day from coast to coast. In 61 days, through the end of September, over 300 cities will be visited. Over 1,000 individuals will get to take to the air in honor of their service and in the memory of all who served. All flights are being flown in nearly identical restored Stearman biplanes which were the primary World War II training planes.
For Ward and Lombard, the flight was the icing on the cake. The day became with a police escort service into the Emmett Airport, with a reception awaiting in the new PR2TA Hangar facility. After a few welcoming comments from Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie and The Cottages CEO Mark Maxfield, pilot Fisher informed the crowd of the adventure that was about to take place.
Fisher said that “I get paid beyond any amount of money every time I take a veteran up and see the look on their faces. The honor we do for them is so little to compared to the privileges their sacrifices have afforded each of us.”
Then it was time to board the plane.
Lombard, who served in the Navy from 1944-46 and again from 1950-52, took the first effort. He had no issue maneuvering his walker to the plane. He was quick to mount the first level but when he had to contort to get into the small seat in front of the pilot, he stalled out.
“I thought I was going to get into that back seat,” Lombard shared during a conversation later in the week. “That I could do. Couldn’t get the leg to bend enough to get in that darn front seat.”
No doubt disappointed, he waved off the help and said “let the other gentleman go.”
Ward was also a navy man. He joined late in the war at the age of 15 – faking his ID and getting his mother to sign for him. That aggressive attitude was apparent as he was not going to be denied his flight.
Once settled into the front seat, strapped in and topped with a leather flight helmet, Ward was ready for takeoff. He provided friends and family a hearty thumbs up.
On a warm hazy summer afternoon Fisher and Ward circled around the Emmett Valley for about 15 minutes. They returned to land to a warm round of applause as the plane rolled near the hangar.
In a conversation at his home later in the week Ward, who suffers from advanced Alzheimers, was more than able and willing to share the experience.
“It wasn’t too smokey,” Ward said. “Maybe we didn’t get too high but there was a beautiful site below. We would move up and down – up in the sky then closer to the ground. It was really nice.”
He wasn’t put off by the ordeal at all. In fact, he’s ready to go again, declaring “tThe next one is going to be a really good one.”
When Ward reported to the Navy, they thought his birthday was in 1925, so he was fair game. After brief training he was shipped out to the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific. He recalls that his landing craft sank as they neared shore.
“We started all wet,” he said.
After that it is was digging and fighting in trenches on the island.
Following his military service Ward became a diesel mechanic. “That’s the training I got in the service,” he said. When he asked what he did after the war he is quick to respond “I went to work!”
That work included many years with Kenworth in Oregon and then finishing his career as a director of maintenance for Boise Cascade out of their Boise headquarters.
Lombard’s war experiences were similar to Ward’s. He also found a landing spot in the South Pacific. For him it was a circuitous route as he was moving a ship around from the east coast, through the Panama Canal and eventually to Hawaii. After a resupply stop his ship moved on to Guam and then joined a convoy to Okinawa. The Japanese Island had just been taken by Allied Forces a few days before he arrived aboard his LST #867.
“We just barely got there and got in some clean-up fighting. We were making ready for the invasion of Japan when they dropped the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the war was over,” Lombard recalls.
He returned home, got married, had a couple of kids, and then the Navy came calling to serve in Korea.
Lombard also used some of the skills he honed during his service years, becoming an electrician primarily in the Seattle area. He now resides in Emmett.
He was still disappointed days after being unable to get in the biplane, but he put it in perspective.
“This wasn’t about me. This was about all who served,” he said. “It was my honor to serve as a representative for those who gave even more than I did.”
You can learn more about Dream Flights and Operation September Freedom at dreamflights.org