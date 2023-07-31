Michael Vaughan03.JPG

Signs posted around Fruitland advise community members of missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, who was reported missing on July 27, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Originally published July 27 on KTVB.COM.Two years have passed since 5-year-old Michael Vaughan went missing from his neighborhood in Fruitland.

His mother, Brandi Neal, has to work on the mark of his disappearance. But that doesn’t mean she has lost focus of her blonde-haired, blue-eyed son, who is nicknamed “Monkey.” Vaughan was last seen near Southwest Ninth Street on July 27, 2021, wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt, dark blue briefs and blue flip-flops. Neal has worn her feet to the bone scouring every inch of the rural town looking for her son, she said.


