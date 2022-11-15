When Steven Harrison was asked during his high school years if he had any desire to go to college he first responded rather lukewarm to the idea.
“I had thought about it but really didn’t have that out there as a huge desire,” Harrison said. “When I told Mr. White that I was considering Boise State or University of Idaho as options, he asked if I had ever thought “bigger” or “beyond.”
That apparently sparked something inside Harrison. The 1984 Emmett High grad has been on a journey for the past four decades that ranks well beyond his early imagination. With a lot of nudging and support from family and Emmett High teachers, Harrison focused on a bigger view of the world and the role he could play in it.
Friday, November 11, the retired United States Air Force Colonel returned to Emmett High to challenge students and all those in attendance at the annual Veterans Day program put on by the Emmett High history club to a life of service – military or otherwise.
“Thirty-seven years ago I didn’t know really what I wanted to do, but I did know that I wanted to serve others,” Harrison said. “Fortunately I was challenged to think broader.”
That does not mean that Harrison was complacent in his high school years.
He was fully engaged during his years as a Huskie. He was a four-sport letterman, Student Body President and the Valedictorian of the Class of 1984.
“This remains home for me,” Harrison said. “This is where I hiked and hunted in the hills, swam in the river, played on these fields. This is where the community built me.”
Urging from that community led him to apply to the United States Air Force Academy. He flourished at the Academy in Colorado Spring while majoring in engineering. Designing fighter planes was his initial objective – but he learned to fly them as well.
Graduating from the Academy in 1988, Harrison’s military career took a short detour. Three years in England studying as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“It was a major departure for me from the regimentation of military life,” Harrison told the Messenger Index. “It was a totally different environment and the subject matter was certainly outside the laser focus of engineering I had been pursuing.”
By the time he completed his studies in England and was ready to return to active military duty Harrison had completed his B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering at the Academy and added Masters Degrees in Engineering Science and Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford. He soon added a Masters Degree in National Security Strategy from the U.S. Air War College.
Once back in a flight suit, Harrison logged approximately 3,400 flying hours in six different aircraft types including missions to support Kurdish refugees in northern Iraq and enforcing a no-fly zone in southern Iraq. He was airborne to support war efforts in Afghanistan and Iraq and for humanitarian missions to Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Somalia. He participated in evacuation maneuvers in Haiti and Panama was well as others.
Outside the cockpit he received command positions at the squadron, group and wing level and staff assignments at US Transportation Command, Headquarters Air Force and the Joint Staff.
That’s where he drew command of the 89th Airlift Wing at Andrews Air Force Base which includes Air Force One. Harrison had the service assignment of providing global special air mission transportation and communications for the President of the United States, the Vice President, First Lady, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders.
Since retiring from the Air Force in 2010 Harrison has been the President of National Airlines, AAR Airlift Group and MTS Systems. He is currently Group General Manager of Amphenol Corporation and resides in Charleston, South Carolina. He lives there with his wife, EHS graduate Jill (Worden) and near his two daughters.
Harrison paid tribute to the veterans who were in attendance at the Veterans Day program at the High School on Friday. He invoked the oath of service that each veteran takes when entering their respective branches of the military.
“We each gave and continue to give an oath that is one of service to the Constitution of the United States,” Harrison said. “We don’t pledge service to a single party, a color, or an individual. It is the Constitution that makes America different than all other counties and what we have to support and defend with dignity and honor. It is the values reflected in that Constitution that are dedicated to Liberty. It is the value of Liberty that is the threat to any form of authoritarian government.”
Harrison encouraged students that a life of service does not necessarily mean a military career. “Service begins at home and there is nothing more important to the soldier in the field than the support from home.”
“It requires dedication and commitment,” Harrison said. “It requires to be part of a team. You don’t just show up once a year. Service — perhaps in the military or just as importantly at home – requires being someone every day committed to the principles and values you embody. You can do that on a foreign field or right here at home. Be a teacher, be a coach. Those are the ones that most impacted my life.”