Friendship Coalition gets holiday support

The holiday support of families in need through the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition continues this month as a number of organizations reaffirmed their support for the local organization.
Last week the local Knights of Columbus presented the organization with a check to support their own going mission to ease hunger in the community. The Knights of Columbus raises funds for EVFC and other causes in the community with its annual series of Friday Fish Frys during the Lenten season. In addition to the cash, the organization has provided EVFC with turkeys and volunteer support at various times throughout the year.
Also being added to the support efforts at the EVFC last week was the delivery of over a thousand pounds of food collected by the Multi-Church Musical that staged three performances Nov. 6-8 at the Emmett Nazarene Church.
The EVFC recently received $1,000 contribution from the Boise Regional Realtors to help fund a teen at-risk program offered by the organization. For the past ten years that program has supplied weekend food to Black Canyon High School students identified by the school as in need of specific food items.
Individual support to the organization is also recognized and appreciated.
The EVFC provides a free friendship dinner each Tuesday evening, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gem Senior Center, 710 S. Johns. Those will continue throughout the holidays as organizers say they have not missed a Tuesday evening community meal in 13 years. That includes dinners to be provided Christmas Eve and New Years Eve. Additional volunteer help is needed for these holiday offerings. Contact 369-7915 for more information.
The food pantry is open each Tuesday from 3 – 6 p.m. at that same location.