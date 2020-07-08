Freezeout passing lane up for discussion

The Idaho Transportation Department is asking for input on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Improvement Program (ITIP). Among the projects to be included in the program discussion is a rebuild and extension of the passing lane for southbound traffic on the Freezeout Hill grade of Highway 16.
The 2021-2027 draft ITIP is a seven-year plan of the state’s transportation improvements, and all stakeholders are encouraged to participate. The majority of these projects are still in the developmental stage and comments will be used to help design the ultimate project and could affect the timeline assigned to each project.
The Freezeout Hill Passing Lane project number 21871 currently has about $474,000 budgeted for right of way acquisitions in the 2021 budget. Any actual construction is currently slated for 2025. The estimated costs in the current plans for 2025 are placed at $3.4 million.
The ITD description of the project is to “construct a southbound passing lane in order to improve mobility and reduces crashes along the corridor.”
The current passing lane configuration is only 900 feet in length and that includes a 200-foot merge back zone constricted at the end by guard rails. Calculated at 60 miles per hour, the 900-foot zone would be covered in 10.2 seconds. When you subtract the move out and merge back zones, the 500 feet left for actual passing is left to a 5.6 second window of time.
Critics have suggested that no passing zone would be better than the existing one where a number of collisions have taken place when traffic has tried to re-merge – with one fatality in recent months.
The ITIP projects can range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. In all, the draft ITIP includes projects in all 44 counties and all modes of transportation. Projects were selected based on technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.
A complete breakdown of the draft plan can be found at itd.idaho.gov/funding, as well as an interactive map that allows users to learn about projects by narrowing it down to specific categories and locations.
A few of the major projects in southwest Idaho in addition to the Freezeout Hill South Passing Lane include:
• Idaho Highway 44 (ID-44): ID-16 to Linder Road Widening (FY23)
• ID-44: Star Road to ID-16 Road Widening (FY24)
• ID-55 (Karcher Road): Midway Road to Middleton Road Widening (FY25)
• ID-55 (Karcher Road): Indiana Ave. to Lake Ave. & Lake Ave. to Midway Rd Road Widening (FY27)
• ID-52: Snake River Bridge (Payette County) Replacement (FY26)
Comments will be taken from July 1-31 and can be e-mailed to ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to:
ITIP – Comments
Attn: Aubrie Spence
P.O. Box 7129
Boise, ID 83707
Paper copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting Aubrie at (208) 334-8119.
All comments will be reviewed, incorporated into the ITIP where appropriate, and responses will be sent in August once the comment period has ended.
After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October.
The Idaho Transportation Department is responsible for all highways on the State Highway System – interstates, state highways and U.S. routes. All other roads are under the jurisdiction of the local, city or county entity. ITD is currently completing a resurfacing of Highway 52 – Washington Avenue in Emmett. Next summer ITD is scheduled to complete a $2.9 million reconstruct of S. Johns Avenue between 4th Street and 12th Street in Emmett.