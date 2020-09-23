Live music, dancing, more than 30 vendors, raffles, jump houses and face painting are just some of the things planned for the Freedom Harvest Festival. The event, taking place from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. on September 26, will be held at the Mitchell Industrial Park located at 1050 Cascade Rd.
Mitchell Industrial Park, known as the “Old Mill,” has been working for the past year to turn the space into a race track, drive-in theater and an event venue. The venue, coming in at around 90,000 square ft., has ample amounts of open space for social distancing.
“You don’t want to miss out on this event,” said Shantel Patchett, founder of the Freedom Harvest Festival. “There is a great line up of musicians performing on the 26th as well.”
Some of the acts performing are:
JessAnn, songwriter/singer from Horseshoe Bend, will be performing several original songs including a local favorite, “Small Town Protest.” JessAnn was just featured on Strings & Things: “Lightning in a Bottle!” a show on YouTube hosted by 1 Rule Guitar.
Josephine Spicer, an Emmett native, will be singing country gospel songs. She has been to Nashville, Tennessee, where she recorded several hit songs. Her CDs will be available for sale at the event.
18 Strings, is a classic rock group from Boise. They perform all throughout the Treasure Valley. 18 Strings, can utilize 6 strings, 12 strings, 18 strings guitar, banjo, congas, drums and more.
The lineup is as follows:
10-11:30 a.m. — JessAnn
12-2 p.m. — Josephine Spicer
2:30-5 p.m. — STRINGS
“You can’t have music without the food and drink,” said Patchett.
The Freedom Harvest Festival will be offering a variety of food truck options as well. There will be Thai Bites, a food truck offering spring rolls and other Thai favorites. Something Different is offering European food. Off the Grid-L, offers classic gourmet cheeseburgers and chicken. Machu Picchu offers Peruvian delicacies, and there will be “Boise’s best Kettle Korn.”
After the festival, Frontier Cinema will be playing two feature film’s. Star Wars: Empire Strikes Bike (PG) plays at 8:30 p.m., followed by Rocky Horror Picture Show (R). Gate’s open at 7:15 p.m. and admission is $10 per vehicle.
Entrance to the MIP complex will be the eastern entry off Main Street.