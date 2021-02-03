With less than 24 hours to prepare, four Emmett High School students were invited to participate in an international forum as part of a United Nations Preparation Series event with youth and youth leaders.
Of the 16 youth presenters, only four of them represented the United States, Idaho and Emmett High School. They were: Victoria Massey, Kenna Patterson, Landon Barron, and Jennifer Neill.
“I couldn’t have been more proud of Victoria, Kenna, Landon, and Jenny for the way in which they represented our school, our state, and our nation is today’s session. They were incredible!” GEAR UP Grant Coordinator Kaloni Jensen said.
Students participated in the United Nations NGO CSW/NY “Youth Activitst’s Space” via Zoom to a “grab the mic” session in which youth and youth leaders shared their views and experiences with gender justice work.
NGO CSW/NY internationally advocates on behalf of women and youth, with a focus on building youth leaders around the world. Participants were encouraged to share components of advocacy such as poetry, songs, artwork, stories, or a speech which advocated for gender equality in a social context and in education by sharing what inspires them.
The event was Thursday, January 28. Students were invited to participate in the next couple events leading up to participate in the UN Commission on the Status of Women event in March as youth voices.
Jensen was notified at the last minute and was grateful for the efforts of admin and staff in supporting this endeavor.
The opportunity was offered to Emmett High School by Big Ocean Women, regular presenters at the United Nations who recently presented at Emmett Middle School, teaching our students about showing respect for one another. Jensen couldn’t resist the opportunity because she had been a youth leader delegate at the United Nations in 2016, and knew the opportunity for such an experience doesn’t come around everyday.
Jensen reached out to Emmett High School staff Joe Burton and John Lavergne for recommendations for student presenters. Jensen also credits teachers Marge Smith and Burton for the work they have done with the four students in Speech Class and Debate Team over the years.
“We knew the students of Emmett High School would be representing the youth voices of our state, but we didn’t realize they were the only youth delegation from the United States of America who would be invited to present. This was huge,” Jensen said.
Presentations included speakers from Canada, Turkey, Venezuela, India, South Africa, Zambia, Brazil, and the four Emmett High School students representing the USA. Presentations from Emmett students focused on gender equality in academics, sports, and in reducing bullying and harassment toward the schools’ LGBTQ+ student populations.
Barron shared in his presentation the importance of using language appropriate for clearly communicating one’s cause in order to unify and the value of a united progressive journey. Barron said, “I say we are progressing faster than you know and I can’t wait to see what comes next in our species’ progressive journey.”
Emmett High School students shared stories of their experiences, presented facts they had researched, and Victoria Massey showed an artwork piece she drew which visually portrayed the oppression she felt.
Patterson shared words of encouragement and ended with a call to action “ I will not ignore the discrimination, violence, and ignorance that women have to face all around the world, but it is still important for us to look at how far we have come. We have the potential to be much more powerful than every generation before us, and we can use that to make great changes. So be hopeful. Be excited to incite change in society. Be brave and fight hard for what you believe in. Because we will create a more just world for the women and girls of the present and the future.”
Jensen said the students did well and received recognition from some of the international participants:
n “They all did a great job! Heartiest congratulations to all of them and encourage them to continue engaging with NGO CSW virtually and beyond!”
n “Thank you to Jensen’s class for the presentation-well-spoken and researched!”
n The students received individual compliments and had the opportunity to thank other presenters as well.
n Students were informed of scholarship opportunities from their involvement in the activity.
The student presentations were recorded and are planned for release at a later date.
Jensen shared the students’ individual experience as they watched other participant presentations that ranged from Human trafficking and human rights, to child marriages, inequality in the workforce, and the social restrictions on the freedom of education for all.
After listening to a presentation from one of the Indian presenters, Massey said: “Doesn’t this show how good we have it?”
“This was an eye opening and one-of-a-kind experience for our students,” Jensen said.
Jensen asked the four students to share their experiences.
Kenna Patterson: “My experience with this youth participation forum was amazing! Experiences in their countries opened my eyes to how the rest of the world is progressing.”
A presentation by presenter Nishka especially spoke to her on equality and ending harassment against Trans and LGBTQ+ youth.
“This presentation really spoke to me, especially considering I know lots of trans and LGBTQ people,” Patterson said, adding she is inspired to see how “we can be more inclusive at our school to end discriminatory behavior toward our Trans and LGBTQ+ student population.”
Landon Barron: “The feeling of presenting in front of people across the world was overwhelming and amazing.”
Hearing from every-day presenters was “an eye-opening experience that changed how [he] sees the world,” Barron said.
Jenny Neill: “I greatly enjoyed being part of the UN Youth Activist’s Space ... All the speakers spoke on very profound and impactful topics, such as LGBTQ+ Rights and Sex Violence/Human Trafficking against women in their perspective countries. This summit gave me some insightful perspective into the affairs of other nations, specifically in their social equality. Being the only group from the United States, it was an honor to represent my country and spread my message in my speech.”
Neill said she was particularly “moved” with the presentation by Thando Gumede, who spoke about social progress in the country of South Africa.
Victoria Massey: “The stories they told were inspiring beyond what I ever believed I could be involved in. There was so much support I didn’t even know I had.”
Massey said she felt honored while feeling terrified at the same time about giving a presentation for a United Nations side event session.
Massey expressed, “The experience felt completely surreal and insane. Honestly made my heart so happy.”