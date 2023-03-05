Originally published March 4 on KTVB.COM.
Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt died Saturday on the morning of his 96th birthday, family confirmed to KTVB.
Batt was born March 4, 1927, in Wilder. After graduating from Wilder High School he studied chemical engineering at the University of Idaho from 1944 until 1948. During World War II, he served 16 months in the Army Air Forces before returning to the university.
The date of his birth — and death — fall on the anniversary of Idaho's establishment of a U.S. territory in 1863. In 2022, all of Idaho's living former governors and current Gov. Brad Little celebrated Batt's 95th birthday — and Idaho Day — at the Idaho State Archives.
Little on Saturday ordered that U.S. and state flags be lowered in Batt's honor.
“Governor Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor, and Senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho," Little said in a press release. “It is fitting Phil Batt was born and passed on ‘Idaho Day,’ the celebration of the anniversary of the day President Abraham Lincoln created the Idaho Territory in 1863. Teresa and I send our love and condolences to his wife Francee, his children, and many, many friends,”
A Republican, Batt served as Idaho governor from January 1995 to January 1999. During his political career, he had also served as a legislator, lieutenant governor and Idaho Republican Party chairman.
"Phil Batt was a close personal friend to both Vicki and me and one of my earliest mentors in the State Senate," U.S. Sen. Jim Risch said in a statement. "He was a titan in Idaho politics and cared deeply about our great state. From his long and distinguished service in the Idaho Senate to his years as Governor, Phil set the course and is responsible for the Idaho we know and love today. He will be missed."
Batt had a reputation as a man of wit, wisdom and decency. While governor, he sponsored the creation of the Idaho Human Rights Commission and pushed for legislation to cover farmworkers under the state's worker's compensation program.
The new education center at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, now under construction, has been named the Philip E. Batt Building in his honor.
“Idaho Governor Phil Batt will be remembered as a strong and thoughtful leader, dedicated to the people of Idaho and advancing human rights in the state. His longstanding friendship and mentorship to me helped guide my professional and personal life," U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo said. "Back in 1981, I was asked and agreed to serve as the co-chair of the Bonneville County campaign for Phil Batt when he began his first run for governor. And I have learned much from him over these last four decades. As Idahoans remember him, much will be said about his legacy to Idaho and the debt of gratitude that we owe to him. His was a life well-lived, and he will have my unending admiration and respect. My prayers are with his wife, Francee, his family and all who were impacted by his great leadership in the state of Idaho.”
Batt died peacefully at his home. Details about how the public can pay its respects will be announced at a later date.