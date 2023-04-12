Local governmental entities and civic organizations have been gathering for two decades now, usually in mid-Spring, to place a special emphasis on the value and importance of the youth in our community.
That tradition continues Saturday, April 29, at the Gem Island Sports Complex.
Last week governmental leaders convened at Shadow Butte Elementary to share an official signing of a Youth Appreciation Day proclamation with a class of excited youngsters.
The following is the proclamation signed last Tuesday.
YOUTH APPRECIATION DAY PROCLAMATIONWhereas, young people are essential to the well being and quality of life in our community; and
Whereas, youth and their involvement in our community help to develop characteristics of good citizenship such as commitment, dedication, compassion, work ethic, and leadership; and
Whereas, this day shall have lasting benefits for all the citizens in our community;
Now, therefore, be it resolved that I, Gordon Petrie, Mayor of the City of Emmett; Bill Butticci, Chairman of the Gem County Board of Commissioners; Kirk Wille, County Commissioner; and Mark Rekow, County Commissioner, do hereby proclaim the last Saturday of April every year as:
YOUTH APPRECIATION DAY in the city of Emmett and Gem County. We encourage all young people, families and citizens of Emmett and Gem County to join us in celebrating Youth Appreciation Day on April 29, 2023.
A wide variety of activities for all ages will be part of the Youth Appreciation Day this year at the Island. The event is slated to run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with all activities free of charge and greatly reduced prices on concessions.