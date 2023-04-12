Youth Activities Day Proclamation

Youngsters at Shadow Butte Elementary gather around city and county officials for the formal signing of a proclamation of April 29, 2023 as Youth Appreciate Day in Gem County.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Local governmental entities and civic organizations have been gathering for two decades now, usually in mid-Spring, to place a special emphasis on the value and importance of the youth in our community.

That tradition continues Saturday, April 29, at the Gem Island Sports Complex.


