Foodbank continues to see increased demand

Last week Idaho Governor and First Lady Little helped assemble boxes of food for distribution through the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition weekly pantry program. Little said he is glad to help set the example of helping others, especially in his own community during this time. Some of the food distributed came from the Idaho Foodbank on a day members of the Idaho National Guard were volunteering in the warehouse.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all those volunteering wore gloves and face masks for protection. The number of people asking for help with food increased significantly in March. While the EVFC pantry has continued operation, the weekly Friendship Dinner is on hold.