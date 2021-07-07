After a two-year absence of the popular Wings & Wheels springtime classic due to COVID-19 and airport construction, public events are returning to the Emmett Airport this summer. On Tuesday July 13, the Emmett Airport users and Payette River Regional Technical Academy (PR2TA) are happy to invite the public to Chuck Sawyer Field on Salesyard Rd., southwest of Emmett, for an open house, antique aircraft fly-in and BBQ lunch. PR2TA, an Emmett public charter school focusing on secondary level career technical education, is opening their new instructional hangar at the Emmett Airport to the public. They along with friends and users of the Emmett Airport will host the fly-in and BBQ lunch.
Kicking off the aviation themed events that day will be the open house featuring a 10:00 am ribbon cutting and flag raising at the new PR2TA hangar located inside the entry gate at Chuck Sawyer Field in Emmett. With hangar construction starting in 2020, PR2TA Superintendent Pat Goff credits numerous businesses and individuals, including steel building manufacturer R&M Steel in Caldwell who gifted the 60’x80’ steel structure to the Academy. “We have been blessed with donations of money, time and products to get this project well on its way to being finished,” Goff said.
The hangar will be home to PR2TA’s aviation academy, a school that will offer classes designed to launch SW Idaho students into aircraft maintenance and flight operations careers. “PR2TA will be partnering with post-secondary schools like Treasure Valley Community College at the Caldwell Airport and possibly Idaho State University to offer an Airframe and Powerplant mechanics certification and a pre-flight school.” Goff said. “Our goal with the aviation academy is for students to be able to earn certifications that will translate into aviation jobs.” For more information about PR2TA and their programs visit their website at: www.PR2TA.com.
When festivities wrap up inside the new hangar, attention will move outside at 11:00 when upwards of 40 antique aircraft are scheduled to descend on the Emmett Airport like a troupe of barnstormers as part of the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club’s (PSAAC) July 2021 Northwest Air Tour. The fly-in offers the public an opportunity to see vintage aircraft up close and in the skies above The Valley of Plenty. The lunch featuring Carolina BBQ will be from 11:30-1:00 with proceeds going to the friends of the Emmett Airport to help support public events at the airport.
Chartered to promote aviation throughout the region, Emmett is one stop of the club’s 2021 air tour. Held every-other-year, the club’s members, diverse in both age and aviation background are promoting aviation to the rural Northwest with an old-school approach. “We can bring our airplanes to the areas that may not necessarily have a large aviation base, much like the barn storming tours of the 1930’s that brought aviation appreciation to communities across the nation.” club member Bryan Watson said. “The main thing is to showcase the aircraft and discuss aviation with the attendees.”