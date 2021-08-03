Five Receive Extra Mile Award

(left to right) City Clerk Lylene Jerome, firefighters Michael Giery, Jeff Short, and Matt Henry. Not pictured Riley Whiteman.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie presented five members of the community with Emmett’s “Going-The-Extra-Mile Award at the City Council meeting on July 27.

Petrie identified five different individuals who not only did their designated jobs, but went further — the extra mile — to serve their community in an exemplary manner.

City Clerk Lylene Jerome, on a Saturday afternoon, went to Emmett City Hall to obtain information concerning ownership of a home where a gas leak alarm had been reported. It enabled the responding firefighters to contact owners currently out of state to resolve the situation.

After responding, and cleaaring the gas leak alarm call, Emmett firefighters were returning home when they became aware of a downed tree limb blocking East Main. Rather than calling for someone else to respond, they immediately took on the task and quickly removed the tree and its debris from not only the road but the sidewalks adjacent.

Cited with the Extra-Mile- Award were Jerome, and firefighters Michael Geary, Jeff Short, Riley Whiteman and Matt Henry.

