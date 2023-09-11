Gem County has received its first report of human infection with West Nile virus, according to the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District. A confirmation was received on Friday that a Gem County resident has tested positive for the virus.
Current health condition of the infected individual has not been released.
While the infected person does live in Gem County, he or she does not reside within the GCMAD area, according to GCMAD sources. Location of exposure has not been determined.
West Nile virus is typically transferred through mosquitoes and it can take three to 14 days for clinical signs to appear, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
People who are infected with the West Nile virus will experience “mild” flu-like symptoms. Once infected, only close to 20% of people will develop West Nile fever. The symptoms of the fever include:
Headaches
Skin rash
Fevers
Body aches
Swollen lymph glands
For older adults, the symptoms may progress and lead to more severe conditions, such as stiffness, paralysis, coma, and others.
Over a dozen test traps within the Gem County District have tested positive for West Nile virus infected mosquitos in recent weeks and an aggressive fogging and aerial application program has been in place most of the summer.
Wetter than normal conditions for late August, early September, has contributed to the continued development of mosquito populations.
The mosquito control programs of Ada, Canyon, Gem and Payette counties have joined to create a Drain the Rain program. According to a joint press release, the program’s goal is to encourage residents to get rid of any rainwater that may have recently accumulated. Mosquitoes can form from as little water as the volume of a water bottle cap, therefore, they are asking for assistance from the public so that they can prevent the risk of infection. If water is held for seven days, it can produce a mosquito.
Other preventive measures include:
Eliminating any potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Places to look include flooded fields, birdbaths, wading and swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters and old tires.
Applying repellent before going outside. Dusk and dawn are the most active times for mosquitoes (repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone are most effective when following directions on container).
Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when going to areas with high rates of mosquitoes
Assuring the conditions of screen doors and windows.
Purchasing EPA-registered insect spray used to safely protect against insects on horses.