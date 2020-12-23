The first of the long-anticipated vaccines aimed at helping suppress the spread of the novel coronavirus have arrived in Gem County. The first shipments to Valor Health were received on Friday, Dec. 18.
According to hospital officials, “we will begin administration as quickly as possible.”
Valor is scheduled to receive 75 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the first round of allocation from Southwest District Health. That amount will not cover all those at the top of the priority list. According to Valor, the priority list is based on the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) criteria.
Priority Group 1
• Hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintaining hospital capacity (includes support staff as well as clinical staff)
• Outpatient clinic staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintaining hospital capacity
• Long-term care facility staff
• Home care providers for adults 65 years of age and older
• Emergency Medical Services
• Outpatient and inpatient medical staff not already included above who are unable to telework
• Dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants
• Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy aides
• Public health and emergency management response workers who are unable to telework
Valor employees not required, but encouraged to be vaccinated
According to the Emmett health facility, “all staff are strongly encouraged to get the vaccine. Getting vaccinated will help maintain a safe work environment, allow our healthcare workers to continue to safely care for patients during this surge and decrease your risk of getting COVID-19 or potentially exposing others to it, including your family, friends, and the community. Getting a vaccine will help us end this pandemic.”
The Pfizer vaccine protocol requires two doses. Valor plans to notify each person vaccinated as to the exact date that their second does should be administered.
At this point Valor expects that its second allotment of vaccine will also come from the Pfizer version and that dosages of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine which has most recently been approved will not be mixed. Valor does expect that both vaccines may be available at different times and they “encourage everyone to take the vaccine that is available at the time the person is eligible”
If I have had COVID-19, do I still need to get the vaccine?
Yes, you should still get a vaccine; however, if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days, you may defer your vaccine to allow vaccination of other healthcare workers who remain susceptible to infection as current evidence suggests reinfection is uncommon during the 90 days after initial infection.
Side effects of the vaccine
Vaccine side effects are variable. Some individuals participating in the trials have reported no side effects, while others have reported soreness and inflammation at the site of the injection. Others have developed symptoms similar to COVID-19 that were mild or moderate in intensity and may include fever, headache, or muscle aches. In clinical trials, adverse reactions in participants included mild or moderate pain at the injection site (84.1%), mild or moderate fatigue (62.9%), mild or moderate headache (55.1%), mild or moderate muscle pain (38.3), chills (31.9%), joint pain (23.6%), fever (14.2%), injection site swelling (10.5%), injection site redness (9.5%), nausea (1.1%), malaise (0.5%), and lymphadenopathy (0.3%).
Valor provided answers to several common questions they are hearing:
What if I have an adverse reaction to the vaccine that is more serious than the side effects?
If you have an adverse reaction, such as swelling of the face, mouth, difficulty swallowing or breathing, we have emergency plans in place to treat you. Some severe allergic reactions have been reported following the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during mass vaccination outside of clinical trials.
What if I am pregnant or breastfeeding? Can I still get the vaccine?
Yes, pregnant and breastfeeding women can get the vaccine; however, we encourage you to contact your healthcare provider before getting the vaccine. None of the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine included pregnant or breastfeeding women.
Can I get COVID-19 from the vaccine?
No. This is not a live vaccine and you cannot get COVID-19. Some of the vaccine side effects are very similar to symptoms of COVID-19, but they should be mild.
Once I am vaccinated, do I still need to mask and physical distance?
Yes, vaccinated individuals will need to continue to follow our infection prevention practices, including masking and physical distancing. It is important for all of us to continue to practice these measures when at work and out in the community until we learn more about the impact of vaccination on the transmission of COVID-19 and have a large enough portion of our community that is vaccinated.
Red Alert Remains
Gem County remains in the Red alert classification, as does all of the Southwest District Health Department jurisdiction. The numbers of new positive test reports in the county remain high but have eased a little the past two weeks.
As of Sunday, Dec. 20, Gem County statistics account for 1,330 positive accumulative cases with the latest seven-day rolling rate placed at 67.0. That is down from a peak of 134.1 on Nov. 29. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county has risen over the past two weeks from 6 to 17.