Fireworks to blast off at Gem Island Sports Complex

While dozens of festivals and events were canceled this summer amid COVID-19 concerns and possible community spread, the Gem County fireworks committee believes it’s possible to be safe while celebrating even as dozens of nearby counties have canceled similar events.
The annual fireworks display will live on, even if that means watching it while being socially distanced. The show will start at 10:20 p.m. sharp at the Gem Island Sports Complex and it will be the second year that the community is able to watch from “the island.”
“Last year we got approved to have jumbo fireworks if we moved the ‘blast off station’ from the bridge area of the island to the middle of the grass, bringing the fireworks away from the mill, as the wood would get “too toasty.” The problem is that we had to close the south entrance for people’s safety, due to it being in the “unsafe zone” where they shot the fireworks,” said Barbara Huguenin, head of the fireworks committee.
Huguenin got approval to move the fireworks back this year so that both the north and south entrances can be open. “We have over 40 volunteers this year which has been amazing! It’s allowed us to have the entrances open and the volunteers will be directing traffic.” While the entrances are open, the main grass area will remain closed, for people’s safety and protection.
If worried about securing a spot, Huguenin assured the Messenger Index that “there is more room at the island than what it appears”. There will be caution tape up to show people where they are permitted to sit and you are allowed to show up early to secure a spot.
Food is allowed on the premises and Pepe’s Taco Truck will be serving food from 8:00 — 10:45 p.m. Alcohol and fireworks are not permitted, including sparklers.
The fireworks team asks that you please wear masks, bring hand sanitizer and sit 6 feet away from other family groups.
“This year’s fireworks show is going to be beyond spectacular. If anyone saw it last year, you know it is one of the greatest fireworks shows in the valley — it is unbelievably phenomenal! You will not be disappointed,” said Huguenin.
For information on volunteering or fundraising please contact Barbara Huguenin at 909-226-3000 or at barbara.huguenin@gmail.com.
Please mail your donations to:
Gem Center — Fireworks
c / o Gem County Fireworks
PO BOX 775
Emmett, ID 83617