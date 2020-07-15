The level of concussive explosions accompanying this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Gem County appears to have been elevated but fortunately that impression did not translate into any real damage.
According to Gem County Fire District #1 Chief Rick Welsh, this was the “quietest” Independence day celebration he can remember. “It’s the first time I can ever remember not getting a fire call during the fireworks show at the Island. Usually someone somewhere has had a problem,” he said.
The quiet for Welsh was strictly the lack of fire dispatches. “There were certainly enough aerials to make for a troublesome evening but we fortunately had no winds and the vegetation has remained green longer this summer than most.”
The aerials, some of them competing with the community fireworks display within blocks of the Gem Island Sports Complex, were substantial and apparently bothered a number of citizens.
No fires resulted from those ignitions however according to Emmett City Fire Chief Curt Christensen. “I guess you could say they were handled responsibly,” Christensen said. “I guess a perfect year to blow off a little steam.”
According to Emmett City Police Chief Steve Kunka the number of fireworks complaints filed this year were nearly double of what had been seen in recent years. Gem County dispatch reported 17 total complaint calls, ten of those within Emmett and the balance in the county. Most came in the late evening hours over the three-day span from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 4. Only nine total complaint calls were received in each 2018 and 2017.
Gem County Sheriff Chuck Rolland remarked that this year’s firework displays “were certainly noisy, colorful and plentiful, but no serious issues were reported in the county.”
Many of the personal aerials were fired off from streets around town and debris was still “cooling” in the streets Sunday morning. By Sunday evening, however, most of the debris appeared to have been cleaned up.
While aerial fireworks are not legal to set off in Idaho, open sale of the items in roadside stands continues to grow with no apparent attempts by law enforcement to impede or prosecute.