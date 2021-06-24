Fire departments from throughout the Treasure Valley responded to a rural farm fire Thursday, northwest of Emmett. The late afternoon blaze consumed a vacant former farmhouse and a working farm shop on Hillview Road despite efforts from fire departments as far away as Boise. The rural location required the extra tanker trucks to assist in the effort as they needed to refill nearly a mile away from an irrigation canal to feed the pumper units fighting the blaze.
Both buildings were considered a complete loss and most fire efforts were directed to keeping the blaze from spreading further on the farm to other structures and equipment. The shop was filled with tools and miscellaneous machinery including ATVs. The home estimated to be over 100 years old, had not been inhabited for a number of years.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation as clean up operations were underway Thursday evening.