Finally walking into the future

It took nearly a month from when they were scheduled to graduate, but classes from two Emmett high schools are finally getting their diplomas and can now take the next steps in their young lives.
Black Canyon grads claim diplomas in outdoor river setting
A dozen seniors took the walk across the stage to receive their diplomas from Black Canyon High School Friday evening, in the shade of Wild Rose Park. With socially distanced seating for family and friends and the soft rushing sounds of water over the Black Canyon Dam as an equally distant backdrop, the achievements and promising future of this class was recognized and celebrated.
Over 100 well-wishers looked on as BCHS principal Stephen Joyner took a few minutes to comment on each of the individuals — their strengths and their quirks alike — before handing out the certificates indicating conclusion of a high school career.
Joyner emphasized to the graduates and their supporters that this class exemplified the “Cougar Creed” with the alternative high school espouses:
Be RESPECTFUL to all people and the school
Be RESPONSIBLE for yourself & others;
Be HERE mentally & physically.
Be APPROPRIATE in language, behavior, & dress.
Be a BLACK CANYON TEAM PLAYER.
Joyner cautioned each graduate that elements of the creed “will be crucial in your successes in life beyond high school.”
EHS to walk in spacious Idaho Center on June 30
With a much larger class of graduates to present diplomas to, Emmett High will hold its delayed graduation ceremonies at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30 indoors at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Despite the size of the Idaho Center, attendance is being limited to no more 1,600 admissions. Family members will have priority for seating.
This year’s EHS graduating class will again exceed over $1 million dollars in college scholarship offers and has distinguished itself in having registered significant college credits prior to graduation. Some 1,652 dual credits — at a cost savings to the students of over $126,000 — have been completed. That in addition to a rush to complete their high school careers via historic distant learning measures.
When the EHS Class of 2020 walks across the Idaho Center stage on June 20 they will be led by Valedictorian Aubrie Overton and Salutatorian Holly Goslin. Goslin will also serve as a grand marshall for the processional along with Jaidin Alexander and Gemma LaVerge. Student body president Johnathan Morton has been selected by his fellow Summa Cum Laude honorees to deliver the graduation address.