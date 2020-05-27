Final week to vote in 2020 Primary

With one week of voting remaining, the turnout for the 2020 Primary Election in Gem County and the State of Idaho is likely to smash records. As of May 22, 37 percent of registered voters in Gem County had already returned their ballots. That number could go up as the window to apply for a ballot was extended until 8 p.m. on May 26 by court order as some applicants experienced difficulties with the State website on May 18 and 19.
That response rate is better than either the 2014 or 2016 Primary elections and nearly matches the 2018 Primary which included a contested Governors race and saw a 39.32 participation rate. With 1,453 processed ballot requests yet to be returned, exceeding that level is all but guaranteed.
If only 50 percent of the remaining requested ballots are completed by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, that would mean a 44 percent participation rate. If just over 90 percent of the outstanding ballots is returned a 50 percent rate would be achieved. Either level would be historic in Gem County for a Primary Election.
The Gem County clerk’s office will be prepared to receive completed ballots right up until 8 p.m. on June 2 at the Gem County Courthouse. Ballots must be received at the courthouse by that time. Any mailed ballots should probably be sent no later than Friday, May 29. The postmark is not the qualifying achievement — it must be in the possession of the clerk’s office before ballot tabulation begins at 8 p.m.
Statewide the trend is the same. According to the Secretary of State’s office this election is “on track to have the largest voter turnover of any non-gubernatorial primary election in Idaho history. “ Needless to say the first ever all-absentee-vote election will have the largest absentee request numbers ever recorded.
In total, just over 415,000 Idahoans had requested ballots as counties were wrapping up final data entry on Thursday. That represents almost 46% of the registered voters statewide. The 5,309 ballots requested in Gem County represents 51 percent of the local registered voters.