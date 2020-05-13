Final week before (S)election day

Tuesday, May 19 remains officially as Election Day for the 2020 Primary Election in Idaho, though perhaps it should be called Selection Day this year. Instead of the day that voters would go to the polls to cast their ballots in the respective party races, this year it will be the last day to file your request to receive an absentee ballot to vote in the Primary.
Gem County clerk Shelly Tilton and her staff have been inundated with requests for this absentee-ballot-only election. Over 4,000 requests for ballots have already been received and processed. Nearly half of those ballots have already been returned in their double-sealed and signed envelopes. The actual deadline for submitting a completed ballot will be 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
If you have not requested your ballot, or if not registered and would still like to participate in this election, there is still time — until 8 p.m. on May 19 to register and/or request the ballot.
Voters can either return the ballot request form that was mailed to them by either the Idaho Secretary or State’s office or directly from Gem County, or go online to request their ballot at www.IdahoVotes.gov.
Voters must indicate if they want a Republican, Democratic or Non-partisan ballot. If voters have questions about the ballot type or the election, they should contact the Gem County clerk’s office, 208-365-4561.
Tilton says there has been some confusion among voters as to what ballot they may desire. She says her office is doing its best to double check requests, verify addresses and registration, prior to issuing the personalized ballots and sending them out. They have had a handful of situations where the wrong ballot was sent to a voter but those have been quickly corrected when the office is made aware of it.
If voters request a particular party ballot they will not be able to change their mind later and request a different one.
Tilton’s staff is preparing to head off any confusion that may remain for some voters on May 19. Though there will be no balloting or request forms available at the traditional precincts, signage at the precincts will direct voters to the Gem County Courthouse where kiosks will be set up outside to assist potential voters with registration and/or ballot request forms.
Handling absentee ballots is not foreign to Tilton’s office, but the sheer volume this year has be a challenge. “We processed nearly 2,000 a few elections back but we are already well past double that now,” Tilton said.
The absentee process carries additional levels of security and voter identification and verification than in-person precinct voting. Each request for a ballot is checked in the electronic data base to confirm registration and addresses. A signature check is also run on the request form and the registration forms on file. If there is a discrepancy the voter is contacted to resolve the issue.
The staff then prepares the ballot to be sent to each requesting voter. The proper party ballot and the proper precinct is verified. The ballot and two sealing envelopes are sent to the voter. A yellow envelope will be where the completed ballot is placed and then it will be inserted in the pre-paid mailing envelope which the voter must sign on the back.
Once the ballots are received in the county election office they are stored in ballot boxes separated by precinct and party ballot selection.
After May 19, election office employees will begin opening the ballot envelopes and then processing electronically with scanners that would normally be where ballots would be entered in live precinct voting.
No results or tabulations will be completed until after the 8 p.m. on June 2 when the last vote has been returned to the clerk’s office.