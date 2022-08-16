...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Emmett students Kess Hunter and Sarah Phillips spent last week creating an inspirational mural on a wall inside the main classroom dome of Emmett High. “We’re putting a window into the building,” said Hunter. The “window” is a depiction of an oriental sunrise framed by a peaceful growth of bamboo. It also includes a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: “With a new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” The mural is a National Honor Society service project for Hunter and Phillips.
Kids and parents are in the seasonal adjustment phase of summer. Still lots of warm weather to beat back with a trip to the river or the mountains, but the cloud approaching with the phrase “Back to School” written all over it signals mixed reactions.
For many the summer has been too short. For others, the restart of school in the Emmett School District next Monday can’t get here fast enough. Those sentiments appear to be held by a mixture of both students and parents.
For teachers, however, the return is already here.
Emmett teachers had an intermittent presence on campus last week and are into full schedules this week with District-wide meetings and in-service school gatherings throughout this week.
Among the topics of discussion that will be in front of teacher meetings this week will be a discussion of school safety procedures. The topic is at the top of the list across the country in reaction to the latest school shooting incident in Texas. Schools have been emphasizing the issues since the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. How to make school learning environments both safe and conducive to optimal learning continues to be debated.
ESD administrators have met with Emmett Police representatives in recent days to coordinate efforts in regard to school resource officer presence and incident response protocols. Teachers will be further brought into that loop this week.
A speaker from Rigby, in eastern Idaho, which had a non-fatal shooting incident 15 months ago at its middle school will address school personnel on Thursday.
The Messenger Index focus on this subject continues on this page in a collaborative piece from our parent organization, Adams Publishing Group. We will present more on this issue and the local measures being taken or contemplated in the Aug. 24 edition.
District administrators have been busy the past month simply getting their team together. Nearly 25 percent of the teaching and certified staff positions will have new faces this fall. Over 50 new employees are debuting in ESD this week with another 30 plus shifting positions.
While the number of new employees is above average for Emmett Schools, it is not uncommon across the state nor the nation this summer as a teacher shortage appears to exist everywhere.
Maintenance crews have been in high gear most of the summer to get a long list of facility repairs and/or upgrades completed before teachers and students return from the summer break.
Student registration and an open house was held at Emmett High last week allow students – returning and new — to finalize class choices. While early indications are that there will be an increased number of students in the District this fall, exact numbers will not be available until mid-September.
Buses roll and students will be heading to the classrooms in droves Monday, Aug. 22. Residents are reminded to heed school bus signals and be particularly aware of students walking to the multiple campuses across the community.