Students prepping EHS hallway mural

Emmett students Kess Hunter and Sarah Phillips spent last week creating an inspirational mural on a wall inside the main classroom dome of Emmett High. “We’re putting a window into the building,” said Hunter. The “window” is a depiction of an oriental sunrise framed by a peaceful growth of bamboo. It also includes a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: “With a new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” The mural is a National Honor Society service project for Hunter and Phillips.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kids and parents are in the seasonal adjustment phase of summer. Still lots of warm weather to beat back with a trip to the river or the mountains, but the cloud approaching with the phrase “Back to School” written all over it signals mixed reactions.

For many the summer has been too short. For others, the restart of school in the Emmett School District next Monday can’t get here fast enough. Those sentiments appear to be held by a mixture of both students and parents.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments