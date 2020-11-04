Fill a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child

Samaritan’s Purse is doing their annual “Operation Christmas Child shoebox” that is filled for children in need. All over the world, these boxes become tools for local churches and organizations to share God’s love and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
They ask that you make your shoe box gift unique. Ideas include writing a letter, picture, gift, etc.
The final collection week is Nov. 16-23, 2020 and the drop off location is at The Community Bible Church, 120 E 3rd St. For information or boxes call: Janet Hayes at 801-920-8451.