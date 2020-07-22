Have you noticed the curb extension demonstration project on Main Street?
No, that is not the preliminary work on a new road construction project in Emmett.
The trial demonstration project is designed to allow motorists and pedestrians an opportunity to experience, at least to some degree, a change in the street crossing structures in front of Emmett City Park on Main. The simulated structures are designed to help achieve data and community input to some concepts under consideration to increase safety conditions in community streets.
Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka emphasizes that the test demonstrations on Main are more of a field trial of concepts than it is about future plans for that particular segment of Main St.
“While we have had a couple of pedestrian/vehicle collisions there recently, this is not in response to those,” Kunka said. “This is more an opportunity to explore potential solutions in various parts of the community where we continue to experience dangerous situations for pedestrians and motorists.”
Numerous locations in the community — along Washington Avenue and S. Johns in particular — have experienced collisions or near collisions between pedestrians and motorists.
Studies have indicated that vehicle traffic is often ignoring pedestrian traffic that has a right of way in the crossings. Some have observed that motorists perhaps cannot see pedestrians entering the crosswalk zones until they are completely into the street. The trial hopefully will help determine if the proposed structures might make the busy crosswalks safer.
Kunka confirmed that there is an overall poor adherence to the pedestrian crossing rules in the community. “We know that this is an issue in our community and how to change that is part of what this study is about,” he said. “Is it just driver awareness, or are there things we can do to help both drivers and pedestrians?”
Last Thursday Kunka joined a number of volunteers to experience the demonstration structures from a variety of points of view. First as pedestrians and then as motorists in a wide variety of vehicles.
The demonstration structures — mostly chalk, paint, straw environmental barriers and a few traffic cones — are designed to mimic the maximum possible incursion of the curbing into the roadway and still meet minimum vehicle roadway standards.
“These tests are to see what the effects of such constriction of traffic may have — both desired and the unexpected,” Kunka said. “There is no doubt that the novelty of the temporary structures have slowed down traffic. The narrower turning zones at the corners also creates a slower turn. Whether those results would wear off as drivers become more comfortable with the new configurations is unknown.”
When Kunka had the opportunity to navigate the “course” in a fire truck, he said it “was a real eye opener.”
Major roadways that accommodate a wide array of vehicle sizes certainly require more space and latitude than a residential neighborhood street might.
The truck and school bus trials conducted Thursday approached each of the crossings from all directions to experience the simulated structures in real life situations.
“It was difficult for some vehicles to make those turns the first time, and certainly required speed adjustment,” Kunka said. “How to build the structures to allow for the speed emergency personnel may require on a call will need further exploration.”
Assessing multiple variables
“That is why we chose the area between the park and the city and county government buildings for the trial,” Kunka said. “We know there is substantial pedestrian traffic with a lot of people using the park for walking routines. There is also traffic due to the city and county business activities. Main is also one of the primary east-west traffic routes and is frequented by most every vehicle option.”
The fact that City Park is also a primary location for special events made this stretch of road particularly valuable for the study. The timing of this study was intentional to be able to assess behaviors during the Show and Shine Car Show on Saturday.
The test program is a joint effort between Emmett Police, the Gem Community Health Coalition, Vitruvian Planning and Idaho Smart Growth. The stated purpose of the project “is to illustrate two possible infrastructure designs known to increase safety by educating and encouraging safe behavior such as driving the speed limit and making sure as a pedestrian that drivers can see you.”
Two Test Designs
One of the infrastructure designs is curb extensions. These extend curbs at corners and other crossings further into the street. They help people crossing be more visible to drivers, shorten the walking in the street distance and help people drive the speed limit.
Pedestrian islands provide a safe place for people walking to wait and cross when it is clear and safe to do so. They also let drivers know someone is trying to cross sot hey know to stop and allow them to cross.
Each of the crossings of Main have specific test purposes. The intersection of Main and S. Johns is designed to use a pedestrian island that would allow traffic going east on Main to make a right turn onto S. Johns. Pedestrians would be able to cross there in two segments.
The mid-block crossing between City Hall and the County Courthouse is a curb extension structure that could also serve as a parking buffer. Cars parked on Main often invade the curb space that is painted yellow, further creating a danger zone for pedestrians wanting to use the crosswalk there. They often appear to drivers as unexpectedly stepping out from between cars.
The intersection of Main and McKinley has more standard curb extensions but with the presence of the county Emergency Services building and its ambulance dispatch on the northwest corner it provides additional feedback.
Early feedback indicates some improved recognition of pedestrian presence in the crosswalks.
“One gentleman told me he usually had to wait for three or four vehicles to pass before one would stop for him,” Kunka said. “That day it was only one vehicle that sailed by.”
Whether that change was due to the simulated structure, just the presence of the safety cones on the street, or merely a coincidence is among the things the demonstration may help determine.
Community Input
The City wants to hear what you think of the ideas represented by the trial patterns. They are asking both pedestrians and drivers to take part in an online survey to offer your responses and suggestions. The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/K7GH5GF. It is also available on page 4 of this edition of the Messenger Index, and at Emmett City Hall.
The demonstration runs through July 25. The survey will be open through July 31.
The data gathered through various methods, including the survey, will help the city determine whether or not they should pursue such changes on Main Street or elsewhere in Emmett at some point in the future.