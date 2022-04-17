Redistricting and rebalancing precincts has been a significant undertaking for many cities and counties in Idaho this spring as 2020 Census numbers were put into play. The only major change for Gem County voters will be the movement of the county from state Legislative District 8 to state Legislative District 14 for the upcoming May 17 Primary Election.
Changes within the county are minimal according to Gem County Clerk Shelly Tilton.
“We really have no changes in polling locations for the upcoming Primary election,” Tilton said. “The only change would be in Ola where the polling will return to the Community Center from the Fire Station where it had been moved while the Community Center was housing the school kids during the school renovation.”
According to Tilton there were no precinct boundary changes resulting from the Census. The Commission District boundaries for District 1 and 2 have changed slightly with the Butteview precinct now completely in District 2. Previously that precinct had been split between the two districts. It should have no effect on this election cycle as the Commission districting pertains only to candidate residency to run for a seat. It does not impact actual voting as all residents vote for all three commission seats.
The state Legislative District switch, however, is substantial as Gem County has joined Eagle in the new District 14. Previously paired up with rural counties to the north and east of here, Emmett had been the largest city in District 8.
A full breakdown of the Legislative District 14 races and a complete voters guide will appear in the April 27 Messenger Index.